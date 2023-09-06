The News visited several Medicine Hat public schools Tuesday to get a student perspective on returning to class after the summer break.
First stop was Dr. Roy Wilson Learning Centre, where Berkley spoke about her summer and entering Grade 2.
“My summer was spent with my cousins in Regina because that was where my dad and mom are from. That’s where they started dating.”
The family spent a few weeks there and Berkley most enjoyed playing and celebrating her younger sister’s fifth birthday, who is now in kindergarten and was excited about her first day of school.
“I’m feeling a little bit nervous and excited,” said Berkley. “I’ve never been in Grade 2 before and my teacher is a Grade 2 and 3 split.”
She continued on, explaining some of the dynamics in her class.
“My BFF is in my class and my other friend, his name is Jackson. We are sitting at his table and he doesn’t really like that. He said, ‘Oh, I’m the only boy here.'”
At Alexendra Middle School the News caught up with Chloe, who is making the transition from Ross Glen Elementary into Grade 7. She was also nervous and excited, both about catching the bus and starting at a new school.
“I had a pretty good experience on the bus because a few of my friends are on the same bus as me so that made me feel better.”
It was a surprise for Chloe, who wasn’t aware she and her friends would be travelling together.
For the upcoming year, she is most looking forward to her option classes and chose ones she really liked: band, drama and foods.
“I have a guitar and ukulele at home. I’m hoping to try a new instrument in band, but I’m not sure which one I’ll choose yet.”
Chloe chose drama because she participated in a class play at Ross Glen and it was lots of fun. Cooking is something she already has plenty experience with, helping her mom cook dinner most evenings, although she revealed that baking chocolate chip cookies is her specialty.
Over the summer, Chloe and her family went camping a few times.
“I liked it when we went to Cypress Hill Saskatchewan for camping and went on the lake. We rented paddle boats.”
Chloe’s homeroom teacher Shelby Benedetto has been teaching Grade 7 for eight years and loves introducing incoming students to new possibilities.
“Summer was great. I took a master’s class on Indigenous ways of healing that was super neat.”
She also travelled to Mount Rushmore and spent lots of time with her husband and their new puppy, Barbara.
“I love Grade 7 because it is a fresh start for lots of them. A new feeling, new school, new energy.”
At Medicine Hat High School, Gracyn was excited to be back for Grade 11.
“A little nervous but overall pretty good. I like how many option classes we have.”
Last year, two options Gracyn took were welding and mechanics.
“They have a great program there; you work on actual cars.”
She was one of only two girls in the class and developed friendships with some of the guys. This year, she will be continuing with welding next semester but has decided to drop mechanics.
“I didn’t really pick up much last year. It’s a great course, loved it. It’s just not my thing.”
The summer was busy. She and her immediate family travelled to Manitoba to visit with extended family they hadn’t seen in four years.
“I’m excited to see who I meet and who I make friends with and how I grow in my knowledge,” said Gracyn about looking forward to the upcoming year. “Last year I was pretty nervous walking in the school because I went from a small school to a very big and public school.”
She appreciated how welcoming, supporting and helpful teachers were and how they focused on the needs of students.
After high school, Gracyn is planning to attend Medicine Hat College and then open her own special needs daycare. Currently, she babysits for about 20 families who all have two or more kids, which is providing great experience for her future career.