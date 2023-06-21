A team of 11 girls from Markham will be participating at the National Highland Games in Halifax during the Canada Day long weekend.
Nancy Richardson, owner and teacher of Nancy Richardson School of Highland Dancing in Markham, is excited about the upcoming trip to Halifax to compete at in the ScotDance Canada Championship Series (SDCCS) including the 2023 Canadian Championships and three days of other competitions for girls of all ages and levels.
This is an opportunity for them to meet and compete with dancers from around the world, like the U.K., Australia and the U.S., Richardson says, “It’s exciting to see so many dancers in one place with a common passion.”
SDCCS is held annually and is hosted by a different province each year. This year’s event, runs from July 3 to 6, is expected to attract more than 1,000 participants.
Eleven students from Richardson’s school will compete in a variety of levels from beginner to premier. For some of them like Sydney Blair, 13, who has been learning highland dancing for nine years, this is her first time travelling so far away to compete at SDCCS.
“I am excited and nervous. I’m excited because it is my first time attending a national game, and nervous because it will be a big and challenging competition,” she said.
With the game around the corner, all the dancers are preparing by training hard and attending local competitions to test their skills, Richardson shared, “I think they are all doing very well, and I am very proud of all their hard work and support of each other’s accomplishments.”
Richardson School of Highland Dancing was established in 1975, over the years, she has taught many students in York region with her dancers participating in annual exams, year-round competitions and performing in the community.
Highland dancing requires strength, grace and mental toughness. Richardson believes it helps to learn many life skills that can be carried forward into other areas of dancers’ future endeavours.