A new year brings a new list of events that the Taber Public Library will be running this month. Dawn Kondas, program coordinator at the Taber Public Library, spoke on some of the new events the library will be hosting and all of the ones that will be returning.
“We are starting off the new year with the book club meeting — that’s nothing new — it’s a continuation and we’re looking for new members because I think we’re down to five now,” said Kondas.
This meeting was on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m.
“Lego Club will start as soon as school starts. We also have another basic computer help class set up for January 12, and she only takes two people for one on one sessions.”
The Lego Club will start on Jan. 11 at 3:30 p.m. where as Basic Computer Help will be occurring the following day and will either be starting at 2 or 3 p.m. depending on the individual's preference. Since Computer Basic Help is a one-on-one session, the library requests you pre-register for it.
“Friday, January 13 this is the first time in three years that we are having a family movie back,” said Kondas. “Our first movie of the new year is going to be Encanto. We usually have popcorn and you can bring your own snacks if you want. It’s going to be at 6 p.m. and if the front doors are locked — because the library’s closed at 6 p.m. — just use the east doors and you can leave that way as well. Then on January 14, that is our first open mic of the new year, and that is open to everybody of all ages and abilities. At the last open mic, we had somebody playing the washboard which was something new and different. That was pretty neat and people are starting to dance now. So it is growing.”
The open mic will be running from 1-3 p.m.
“Senior Speaker Series is on Wednesday, January 18 is with Stan Torrie, and it’s called Capturing your Life Story. It’s not to do with ancestry but with things that happened in your life that you want to pass down to people in your family. Such as funny little stories and where you went to university or where grandma and grandpa went to university. Things like that — a little bit different but the same.”
The event will be happening at 10:45 a.m.
“Memory Café, that’s for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s. We’re having that twice this month, January 19 and January 26.”
This event will be occurring at 11 a.m. on both days and will be held in the program room at the library.
“We’re going to do trivia night again on Thursday, January 19 at the Legion. It was a lot of fun last time, so we’re going to do it again. This will be on Thursday night and you can come either as an individual or with a team of up to six people and there are some small prizes that we have to offer, and you don’t need to register for that.”
This event will be starting at the Legion at 6:30 p.m., and all participants will be required to place their phones in a basket before the trivia begins to prevent cheating.
“On Wednesday, January 25, Alberta Health Services and the LGM (Low German Mennonite) nurses are doing another program here called Self-Care Through Crafting,” said Kondas. “We don’t have a lot of information on that just that it’s from 10 to 12 and on that date. Keep your eyes open and watch for the posting for that. Then on Thursday, January 26 we have Tracking Your Fitness Technology with Jeff Hamilton, and he’s going to show people how to actually use their Apple Watches and Fitbits. So you can set up it for what your needs are and you can track it over a period of time. Then if you want to share later on with the coaches or with other members you can. He’ll show you how to do that. It’s free but we ask you to please register ahead of time for that one because it’s costing us money and we want to make sure that if we have to cancel we will.”
Particularly, the library is looking around for four or more people to be interested in this event for them to keep it green-lit.
“Friday, January 27 is Family Literacy Day and we are going to have a family karaoke dance party. That is going to be with Constable Chris Nguyen and we’re asking you to dress as a tacky tourist. We’re going to have popcorn, punch, and whatever else. There’s going to be prizes for best dressed and probably the best singer. It’s going to be a big party and it’s going to be lots of fun.”
This party will be running from 4 to 6 p.m.
Additionally, for the entire month of January, the library will be doing an “I Spy Aquarium.” This aquarium will be set up in the kid’s area and the library will provide a list of things that the kids can find. The library will also be running Essentrics with Lindsay every Monday up until Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. If you are interested, please use the east door to attend.
“For February, it’s just the same old same old, the only special thing that I have so far is that Revenue Canada will be coming to help seniors set up an account online,” said Kondas. “If they have any questions like all the changes that are coming up with income tax and stuff like that, they will be here. They will do a general first of all program, and then they will do one on one sessions in our quiet room. You can sign up for that. Other than that I think we’re going to be doing some team programs for when the kids are off in February.”