I always remember how it started. I was working, it was very shady during those summer days. And all of a sudden, it dawned on me, what I wanna be. I really didn’t know.
Now, I knew that I wanted to do medicine for people. It was just a feeling to help somebody, somebody that needs it, you know?
My grandmother, her family, all knew medicines. So, I started too. After that, I started to go on my own.
One day, if you’re ever gonna go there, you’re gonna ask Creator. You’re gonna find a place where you can start to talk. It could be a hill. Or, it could be an anthill - but don’t let it go up your clothes.
You’ll feel it. Maybe there’s a little stone there you can feel, or is it a tree that you find?
Here’s where I can talk to the tree.
Do it yourself.
You go by your own name.
“This is me, and I come to you.”
Maybe your family, they told you the name of the tree. They always tell you, the elderly, what the tree does, what kind of work it does.
You can walk and walk, and you touch a tree. No, that’s not the one. You walk and walk, and sometimes you’re not gonna find it that day.
You can go back another day.
It’s a miracle to come to have a power in you. It’s a miracle and it’s a gift. It’s a real gift from the Creator. Take good care of it.
*
Tió:konte kè:iahre’ tsi ní:ioht tsi tiotáhsawe’. Watió’tehkwe’, kwah í:ken tsi tiorahkwawéhrhon tho niwenhniseresón:s nakenhnhà:ke. Ok thontaiawénhstsi’, tonkerien’tó:ka’te’, ne tsi nahò:ten’ í:kehre’ naonkeriho’ténhake’. Iah kwah tewakaterièn:tarahkwe’.
Ó:nen, wakaterièn:tarahkwe’ tsi í:kehre’ akheia’takéhnha’ onkwe’shòn:’a tsi nonkwá:ti ne onónhkwa’. Kwah nek tsi tho ní:tsi kattó:ka’s tóka’ ónhka’k akheia’takéhnha’, ónhka ki’ ok teiakotonhontsó:ni, saterièn:tare wáhi?
Akhsótha’, akohwá:tsire’, akwé:kon ratinonhkwa’tsheraienteríhahkwe’. Né: ká:ti’, takatáhsawen’ ni’ nì:’i. Ohna’kèn:ke, takatáhsawen’ akonhwa’tsíwa iá:ke’.
Sewenhnísera’, tóka’ nonwén:ton tho ienhénhse’, enhtsheri’wanón:tonhse’ ne roweiennentà:’on tsi ionhontsá:te. Enhsetshén:ri’ tsi nón:we enwá:ton’ entehsatáhsawen’ nahsatá:ti’. Aón:ton’ tsi ionón:te akénhake’. Tóka’ ni’, tsiki’nhonhstóhki’ rotinontáhere nek tsi tóhsa kontiráthen satahkwennió:kon.
Énhsattoke’. Tóka’ nòn:wa kanén:iaien tsi sattó:ka’s, káton ken tiokwí:rote í:ken tsi enhsetshén:ri’?
Kèn:tho nón:we enwá:ton’ enkhtháhrhahse’ ne ó:kwire.
Sonhà:’ak eh nà:tser.
Énhsatste’ ne tsi nisahsennò:ten’.
“ì:’i ken’ í:ken, nok í:se konnién:te.”
Tóka’ nòn:wa sahwá:tsire’, wa’esahró:ri’ tsi niiohsennò:ten’ ne ó:kwire. Tió:konte rotikstenhokòn:’a iesahró:ri oh nikaiéhrha’ ne ó:kwire, tánon’ tsi nikaio’tenhserò:ten’s ioió’tens.
Enwá:ton’ tenhsate’kháhahkwe’ tánon’ tenhsate’kháhahkwe’, nok ó:kwire ienhshié:na’. Iah, iah ne tho té:ken. Tenhsate’kháhahkwe’ tánon’ tenhsate’kháhahkwe’, nok sewatié:rens iah thahsetshén:ri ne tho niwenhniserá:te.
Enwá:ton’ ó:ia ienwenhniserá:teke’ ienséhse’.
Iorihwanehrákwaht aiesa’shatstenhseraién:take’.
Iorihwanehrákwaht tánon’ karihwí:io. Shonkwaia’tíson tehshonkwá:wi. Kwah tasateweièn:ton tsi senónhstat.