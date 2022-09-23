Gillies, Ont. — Daniel Vanlenthe is a man of few words. He lets his actions do the talking.
The councillor candidate for the Township of Gillies has volunteered for fall fair boards, church council and a motorcycle club as well as competing in the Sleeping Giant Loppet with his seven-member immediate family.
Vanlenthe, who entered the race with the urging of some veteran councillors, said he would bring a straightforward approach to the job.
“(A certain) level-headedness,” said Vanlenthe, who has owned and ran Daniel Vanlenthe Mechanical for 20 years, a fireplace installation/chimney sweep business based out of South Gillies.
“That’s it. Not that they’re not level-headed right now, but just a calm, cool, collected manner. There’s not a lot of decisions to be made with a small township and the parameters you are working in.”
Vanlenthe and his family enjoy the country life and its agricultural background. His wife Shannon runs The Squash Queen greenhouse in South Gillies, and they would be just as happy if there was no change in the township over the next four years.
“I think our community is awesome and I want it to stay the same,” Vanlenthe said. “I have no accomplishment goals. I have nothing I want to change yet.”
Vanlenthe is up against incumbent councillors Elizabeth Jones, Rudy Buitenhuis and Bill Groenheide as well as newcomer Dino DeBenetti for the four councillor spots.
Wendy Wright was acclaimed as Gillies reeve as no candidate ran against her.
Municipal elections are just over a month away on Oct. 24.