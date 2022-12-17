The operator of GERTIE will receive $30,000 from the Regional District of Nanaimo to help cover repair costs.
Electoral Area B Director Vanessa Craig brought forward a motion at the Dec. 6 RDN board meeting to allocate $30,000 of Area B Community Works Funds to the Gabriola Community Bus Foundation (GCBF) for capital costs related to bus repairs.
Craig called it the matter an “urgent issue.”
“The GERTIE bus service has been having some difficulties this year” with “unexpected repairs to GERTIE and fuel costs have exacerbated that,” Craig said before the motion passed unanimously.
Community Works Funds can be used for capital costs related to transportation.
Steve Earle, a GCBF board member, told the Sounder the bus service has experienced “extraordinary vehicle repair expenses” in 2022. The $30,000 from the RDN will go toward covering some of those costs. This year the repair and maintenance budget has been $48,000 higher than expected, Earle said.
In February, one of the big buses broke a crankshaft, destroying the engine, for a repair bill of $31,635. GERTIE’s second big bus also broke down in mid-March.
Added to those repair costs, GCBF’s financial report from its November AGM says that its fuel budget has been overspent by about $10,500 to the end of September.
The foundation raised charter and passenger fares this year to offset some of its rising costs. This is the first increase in passenger fares since GERTIE hit Gabriola’s roads in 2013.
“While we still believe in the sustainability of the community bus model, it is being challenged by COVID, inflation and the ageing of a well-used bus fleet,” the financial report says.
Amid repair and fuel cost woes, renovation work at the old fire hall to make it usable as the future GERTIE depot have reached the one-year mark. Plans include installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, though the cost of installing it is not part of the federal community economic recovery infrastructure program grant the foundation received to renovate the fire hall. Earle said another grant application has been submitted to purchase electric buses as well as charging infrastructure.