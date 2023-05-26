Fans of pianist John Sheard have an extra chance to see him at the Aurora Cultural Centre this month, as a new matinee performance has been added for his latest show, The Last Hurrah.
The matinee was added by the Aurora Cultural Centre due to popular demand, such is musician’s following in Aurora – but The Last Hurrah will be just that.
After more than 12 years of almost quarterly performances at the Centre, Sheard is ready to bring down the curtain and explore different tracks in his musical songbook.
“I hadn’t realized we were 12 years on with my John Sheard Presents,” says Sheard of the series. I started out doing these shows with individual artists like Dan Hill, Sylvia Tyson, Ron Hynes, and Russ deCarle and it’s all been lovely the last few years, people love tributes and, the response has been really good – it’s just time to move along and do something else.”
The audiences, he says, have always been important to him and, locally, have “proved so supportive of every single show I have done there.”
“Pound for pound, they have been amazing,” he says. “As a whole, as a twelve-year thing, it has been a huge gift for me to get to know the Aurora audiences and just the kind of people there – just fantastic people. The most important thing for me is to make everybody understand how important they were, what a huge gift they gave me and my fellow musicians. By supporting the series, and it’s not like they were doing it out of charity, they were having a great time at every show and that is most important to me.
“While the Cultural Centre is under construction, we have had to sort of bounce around and leave our traditional home, but there was such a feeling of conviviality, everybody talking before and after the shows, and we could mingle with them – for me, the audiences have been so amazingly generous in just coming out to see the shows, taking the time [for feedback] and how important the shows were, especially during COVID. They were all saying what a great feeling it was to get back out again.”
Looking back over his twelve seasons at the Aurora Cultural Centre, one of the performances he holds closest to his heart is one with Ron Hynes just a few months before his death.
“We had been touring with The Vinyl Café and I knew he was in poor health and was a little concerned about whether he would be able to do the show because he had recovered from throat cancer not too long before. But he was amazing. He sang 27 songs without looking at a lyric, without looking at a chord chart. He just played those things perfectly and people loved him.”
John Sheard Presents: “The Last Hurrah” will take place at the historic Aurora Armory on Saturday, June 17 from 2 – 4 p.m. The evening show, from 7.30 to 9.30 p.m., is sold out with a waiting list.
The show will feature music from The Mamas & The Papas, The Lovin’ Spoonful, and selections highlighting favourite artists, songs and shows that have been highlights of the last twelve years.
Joining him on stage will be deCarle, Mia Sheard, Greg Wyard, Sheila Carabine, Steve Briggs, Ryan Granville-Martin and Dennis Pendrith.
For more information, visit auroraculturalcentre.ca/event/john-sheard-presents-mamas-and-papas-lovin-spoonful-matinee.