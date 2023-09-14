Suncrest College announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Governors. Dr. Adeyemi Laosebikan of Melfort and Shawn Patenaude of Yorkton have joined the board. Their first meeting was held on Aug.29.
Dr. Adeyemi Laosebikan, known locally as Dr. Yemi, has practiced as a solo community general surgeon for the City of Melfort since 2004. Dr. Yemi is also a Clinical Associate Professor for the College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan where he supports distributed learning in rural communities. He is also the co-chair of the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee for the College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan. Dr. Yemi is actively involved in his local community and serves on the board of the Melfort Trade Alliance (Chamber of Commerce).
Shawn Patenaude is a Yorkton resident and the sole practitioner of law at Shawn Patenaude Law in the areas of Real Estate, Wills and Estates, Corporate and Business Law and Litigation. Upon completion of his Bachelor of Laws from the University of Saskatchewan, Shawn practiced law in Langenberg before establishing his own practice in Yorkton in 2011. During the 2015/16 academic year, Shawn instructed for legacy Parkland College in the Business program.
These positions are recommended by the Minister of Advanced Education and approved by the Lieutenant Governor/Administrator as per The Regional College Act, sections 3 and 7.
With the new additions, the Suncrest College Board of Governors currently has seven members. The Board of Governors meets monthly to oversee Suncrest College’s operations and to provide direction and guidance on institutional decisions. Board members advocate on behalf of the College and support efforts relating to regional economic growth.

The Board of Governors provide accountability for activities of the College, to the public in general and to the Ministry of Advanced Education in accordance with The Regional Colleges Act and Regulations.

Suncrest College was established in 2023 as a result of merging Cumberland College and Parkland College. The college is located in Canora, Esterhazy, Fort Qu’Appelle, Kamsack, Melfort, Melville, Nipawin, Tisdale, and Yorkton.