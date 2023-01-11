Pembroke -- Every person, no matter their sex, age or ethnicity, shares one common trait.
They all need food to survive.
However, the issue of food affordability affects each person differently. It does not take long after a quick visit to any grocery store to see and feel the impact of rising food costs and how it affects everyone.
For those at the lower end of the economic spectrum, the inflated cost of food has some choosing between not only what they can afford, but it can have a dramatic affect on their daily lives. For residents of the Ottawa Valley, this is especially true.
Renfrew County median incomes are lower than Ontario as a whole and has remained in the bottom third of all counties in the province on a consistent basis. This in turn means the ability of its residents to afford what is considered healthy foods is far less than others in the province.
Each year, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) monitors local food affordability. This has become an even greater priority following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Food Affordability in Renfrew County and District Report 2022 was recently released and showed some troubling statistics about how bad food insecurity is in the county. Some of the highlights of the annual report looking back on 2022 indicate the upcoming year will be a challenging one for local residents.
The RCDHU defines food insecurity occurs when a person is not able to regularly access safe and nutritious food and is often attributed to financial restraints. When income is low, people may have to choose between healthy eating or paying for other basic necessities, including housing and utilities.
Food insecurity can range from worrying about having enough to eat (marginal) to not eating for entire days due to a lack of money (severe). The 2022 report showed with food costs rising 16.5 per cent since October of 2019 compared to a far less increase in either social security program increases or annual compensation in the workplace, the issue of food insecurity will likely cast a far bigger net for many people.
More people, especially the working poor, will feel the impact. In 2020, the average median income for residents in the county was $42,000 compared to $51,300 in Ontario.
Those on social assistance, including Ontario Works and the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP), are at a major risk factor, and being employed, receiving wages or having a salary does not mean someone will not experience food insecurity. The report showed in 2021, nearly half of food insecure households in Canada reported wages, salaries or self-employment as their main source of income.
In addition, food insecurity is also a reflection of an individual’s circumstances, including home ownership and household makeup. For example, households who rent and/or have children under 18 are more likely to be food insecure.
Around one in seven households are food insecure; this includes those who are marginally, moderately and severely food insecure. When it comes to how much is spent on food, the statistics are just as alarming.
For the 2022 report, the health unit surveyed the price of 61 food items in eight local grocery stores. The results showed the average monthly cost of food for a single-person household is $408, while the cost for a family of four is $1,132. These costs, coupled with a low income and rent, leave little, if anything left for additional expenses, including child care, medical/dental, phone, internet, transportation and clothing.
For example, for a family of four living in Renfrew County bringing in an average income of $2,760 a month through Ontario Works with rent at $1,021 a month, they would have $607 left for additional expenses. An individual receiving $1,309 a month through ODSP with an average rent of $805 a month would only have $96 left for additional expenses.
Rates of high alcohol intake, smoking and obesity among adults are also higher in the county than the Ontario average. Other health risk factors such as overweight, vegetable and fruit consumption four or fewer times per day, and physical inactivity during leisure time are also lower compared to the rest of Ontario.
The most recent community health profile completed by the RCDHU reported a significantly larger proportion of the population in Renfrew County and District felt their lives were quite a bit or extremely stressful compared to Ontario. Alcohol intake exceeding the low risk alcohol drinking guidelines, current smoking and obesity among adults were elevated in Renfrew County and District compared to the rest of Ontario.
Individuals who are food insecure are more likely to suffer from poor physical and mental health, diabetes, hypertension and depression; for children, they are more likely to develop asthma, mental health conditions (anxiety, depression), low self-esteem and lack of self-confidence needed to make positive lifestyle choices.
The effects of food insecurity on the mental and physical health of residents places a substantial burden on the health-care system, resulting in increased costs. For example, those who are severely food insecure have 69 per cent higher odds of being admitted to acute care compared to those who are food secure.
As the health unit concluded, there is no easy solution to this problem. The solution to solving food insecurity lies not with focusing on the symptoms (lack of food) but instead with the root cause — poverty.
Agencies such as the Renfrew County Community Action Poverty Network advocate for the working poor and those on assistance. They suggest all individuals, regardless of economic status, lobby politicians at all levels to address the rising incidence of food insecurity leading in to the New Year.
They suggest more attention be paid on policies that ensure adequate working incomes and benefits to pay for the basic necessities of living, social assistance income that reflects the true cost of living, tax subsidies, exemptions and credits for low-income households and guaranteed basic income for all.