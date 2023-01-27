Wise guys have whacked down a fundraising target.
On Dec. 17, JD Pachereva handed more than $25,000 to the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital Foundation (WLMHF) on behalf of the Wise Guys Charity.
The foundation, which works to raise money for hospital equipment and for the new building, is currently holding its Take it to the Finish Campaign, which started two years ago, to raise $7.5 million.
This campaign is essentially the “last push,” to borrow an obstetrics term, to help reach the $50-million target for fundraising for the new hospital.
The Wise Guys Charity has a long history of fundraising for causes in Niagara, starting with the YMCA in St. Catharines, hence the name.
Pachereva said the hospital is close to heart, as his kids were born there. He added he was thrilled the Wise Guys could help.
“It’s the opportunity to contribute to health care in Niagara,” said Pachereva. “To me this was a no-brainer … We wanted to help put the campaign over the top.”