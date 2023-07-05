The Wheatland Housing Management Board (WHMB) and the Wheatland and Area Hospice Society (WAHS) are announcing the continued advancement of their plans to build a new hospice facility for local seniors.
The facility will serve as both a rural hospice and a congregate living space for seniors who are no longer able to live independently.
Letters of support from the Villages of Standard, Hussar, and Rockyford, as well as from Wheatland County and the Town of Strathmore were included in the WHMB and WAHS application to the Alberta Housing Partnership Program.
Ultimately, the goal of the collaboration is to move towards and establish provision of safe, affordable housing for seniors, as well as compassionate, competent palliative care within the local community, as is stated in a release distributed June 26.
The anticipated next steps for the project include the approval from the Alberta Housing Partnership Program funding request, as well the approval of an application to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), refinement of the project budget, and recurring support from local Councils and community partners.
“We had a board meeting Monday (June 26) … which included a presentation by our lead consultant, Derek Weiss, and he is the one who is preparing our budget for the Alberta Housing Partnership Program,” said Glenn Koester, speaking on behalf of the WHMB. “Then, there is the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation that comes next. They take different levels of budgets.”
Currently being in the schematic design stage of the project, Koester added the designs are roughly 25 per cent completed at this stage.
“The purpose of the release is really an update for the community … (and) to announce that there is progress with the councils and with the consultants,” said Joni McNeely, speaking on behalf of the WAHS.
“There was a bit of a delay with the Alberta Housing Management Project because of the election. The announcements will likely be delayed a bit, but we want the community to know that things are progressing with our application.”
Koester added the announcement is coming now because deadlines with the province are fast approaching, and the team has had time to gather more support for the project in order to introduce their application. The current estimated budget is roughly between $52 and $53 million.
A recording of the presentation minutes to the WAHS and WHMB has been posted to the websites of both organizations for public viewing.