The Government of Alberta is introducing regulatory changes that will allow 80,000 additional students to be eligible for provincial transportation funding. About 47,000 of those students currently pay a fee for taking the bus, which will now be covered.
To be eligible for government-funded bus service, students must live a minimum of 2.4 kilometres from their designated school. That distance will be reduced to 1 kilometre for students in Grades 1-6 and 2 kilometres for Grades 7-12. However, students and parents will need to wait over a year for the changes to be implemented.
“Lowering the eligibility distance and adjusting distance calculations will enhance student safety and increase clarity for parents and school authorities,” stated Education Minister Adriana LaGrange in a news conference on March 14. “Keeping in mind school authorities need ample time to make operational changes and communicate them to parents, these changes will take effect, Sept. 1, 2024.”
The plan involves filling up buses currently not at capacity, particularly in rural areas, and adding an additional 250 new school bus routes.
For the 2023-24 school year, 100 new bus routes will be added for rural students. The transportation funding increases and eligibility changes build upon the work of the Student Transportation Task Force, created in May 2020, along with feedback from parents, school authorities and others.
The Fuel Contingency Program will continue for the 2023-24 school year, providing school authorities with funding to combat high fuel costs. Overall, the government is investing an additional $414 million over the next three years to support school transportation improvements.