The Municipality of Powassan is back with its Sip and Savour event after being sidelined by COVID for three years.
Events Coordinator Kathie Hogan says the time off allowed the municipality to retool the event so that it now includes more women. Hogan says when Sip and Savour was introduced in 2018, it was more of a beer festival and “attracted mostly men”.
“Now we have more activities and entertainment with the aim of appealing to men and women,” Hogan said.
Sip and Savour takes place at the Powassan Sportsplex Saturday, June 17 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Retired OPP officer Jeff Dagg of Powassan kicks things off with an hour of easy listening guitar music followed at 4 p.m. with an hour of trivia.
Davey Meloy, a volunteer firefighter in the municipality, and Sean Cotton from the Muskoka area entertain the crowd with 90 minutes of guitar playing until 6:30 when they give up the stage to the disc jockey dance music of A and A Entertainment until 9:00 p.m. when Karaoke fills up the rest of the evening.
During Sip and Savour, Hogan says people can experience various craft beers and spirits from area producers.
A new company making its first appearance at Sip and Savour is Legends from Parry Sound which will have its spirits available. Also new to the event is the Whiskeyjack Beer Company from Haileybury.
Back are Copperhead Distillery from Sundridge, South River Brewing Company and New Ontario Brewing Company from North Bay. The Carriage House and Wasi Chefs provide the food.
Activities include a cornhole tournament which is better known as bean bag tossing.
Tickets are $20 and are available at 250 Clark in addition to Home Hardware in Powassan, New Ontario Brewing and Syl's Neighbourhood Kitchen in North Bay. Tickets are also available at the door.
Hogan says people who take part in the event and are Designated Drivers, get in free.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.