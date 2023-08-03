Being a caregiver can be the hardest job imaginable. There’s almost no respite, and almost no break from the reality of taking care of a loved one.
When you are actively caring for a sick or invalid friend, family member, child or spouse, a pair of masseuses want those caregivers to know someone has got their backs.
Kahsennenanoron Two-Axe, 36, and her partner in massages Domenic Champagne, 63, have been giving out free hour-long massages to caregivers in order to give them a little bit of respite since April.
The idea, Two-Axe said, was to give caregivers a bit of respite, downtime and something for themselves at a time when they feel like taking time to themselves feels impossible.
“Many caregivers feel guilty if they take time away from whoever they are caring for in order to look after themselves, but in order to take care of others, we first have to take care of ourselves,” she said. “I’ve seen in my own family how caregivers often feel alone and uncared for themselves, and we wanted to give back to these people who spend all their time looking after other people.”
So, when Kahnawake Shakotiia'takehnhas Community Services (KSCS) put out a call for submissions for community wellness project funding last year, the pair jumped at the opportunity. KSCS invested $10,000 in the project.
“I really wanted to give back,” Two-Axe said. “It’s not just in my family. Many, many people in the community are caring for our elders and our knowledge keepers and for people who can’t look after themselves. Many, many people are going through these things and don’t have a minute for themselves.”
To that end, the pair are offering up massages for free, with no penalty for having to miss an appointment in order to give caregivers the freedom of mind they need in their downtime.
“We don’t want people to feel stressed out about being late or having to make a last-minute cancellation. We understand and we are able to be flexible in our approach,” she said.
So far, the pair have given out over 100 massages in just a couple of months of servicing caregivers.
KSCS executive director Derek Montour said the organization was happy to partner with Two-Axe and Champagne on the project.
“Well, we got a submission from a community member when we did a call for submissions and this member had the idea to care for the community’s caregivers, so we took a chance on funding it,” he said. “Our entire point is to try to find creative ideas to help our community be more well. Wellness projects are what we are looking for.”
Community members who are caregivers can reach out to Two-Axe at 438-336-8159 to schedule their massage.