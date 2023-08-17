A Grande Prairie dental hygienist is hitting the road to help ensure those who need to get their teeth cleaned can, no matter their situation.
Meg Kreutziger, a dental hygienist and owner of To The Root Dental Hygiene, has provided mobile services to continuing care centres, homes and remote areas.
“It's focused on improving accessibility,” said Kreutziger.
“We want to improve access to care; I don't want there to be a reason for someone not to have dental hygiene care; it's a preventive service.”
She has first-hand experience knowing that it can be challenging for some people to make the trip to a clinic. When her father was sick in 2017, she couldn’t bring him in for a routine tooth cleaning as she was away for school and there was no driver or anyone nearby available to help.
“I felt like I couldn't be the only person that has this problem and as a hygienist, it was even more disappointing,” she said.
When she started her business in 2018, she knew she wanted to provide a service for people with accessibility issues. In 2019, her mobile services would begin, serving clients in Grande Prairie and the surrounding area including Hythe, Horse Lake First Nation and Clairmont.
“There is a big gap where people who are able, don't really understand or can even think of how it would be for someone who is unable,” said Kreutziger.
Since taking dental hygiene care directly to clients, she says her clients tell her stress levels become lower.
She has a clinic in downtown Grande Prairie while also providing mobile services to anywhere with a sink and power outlet. Still, she is working on a mobile truck unit which will include many of the amenities of her clinic.
The truck will have an x-ray unit, chair and all of her clinic equipment.
She believes it may be the first service of its kind in Grande Prairie, though she said there are others around the province. Still, she believes she may be the first hygienist to offer all three solutions to dental hygiene.
Kreutziger said her care is patient-centred and understands that different people, especially those with accessibility issues, will need special care.
“We try to do our best to accommodate everybody in the place where they're at, to make that part of their life easier.”