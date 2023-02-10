Columbia Basin residents are being asked for their input to make sure their interests will be accurately represented in Columbia River Treaty (CRT) negotiations.
The CRT Local Governments Committee (LGC) held two online workshops January 30 and February 2 to touch base with Columbia Basin residents about how the operation of the treaty dam system affects them. One of the online workshops focused on the Columbia River system and the other on the Kootenay River system.
Both presentations are posted on the CRTLGC website (crtlgc.ca) and feedback is welcome at info@crtlgc.ca until February 19.
The LGC is working on ensuring that community socioeconomic interests – recreation and tourism, navigation, erosion, flooding, agriculture, and dust control – are taken into consideration in the discussions.
“Everything the Local Governments Committee is doing is feeding into how we can improve the operations of the treaty dams to benefit the environmental, social and the economic objectives of the Basin,” said Kathy Eichenberger, BC’s lead on the negotiating team.
Using computer modelling, the negotiating team will be assessing how different ways of operating the dams would affect our region’s interests – from recreation, tourism and the environment to First Nations cultural values. The LGC is leading the initiative to integrate community socioeconomic interests into the model.
“We’re in the final stage of the process,” said Cindy Pearce, executive director of the LGC. “We now bring this to the public to see how close to the mark we are.”
Determining impacts
Human controls on the Columbia River system affect the system’s waterways, including the Arrow, Kootenay, Duncan and Kinbasket Lakes, as water levels rise and fall to control flooding and maximize hydro generation.
The online presentations showed how fluctuating water levels in the reservoirs and rivers along the system affect different community interests in different ways, at different times of the year. Needs vary seasonally as some reservoirs get very little use outside of mid-to-late summer, with industry, agriculture and recreation all having different peak-use periods. All this has to be taken into consideration in the computer modelling.
Integrating erosion issues into the modelling has proved to be challenging, as there are many factors that affect erosion – not just water levels. “We’re getting together to decide how best to address erosion in the CRT modelling,” said Lauren Rethoret of Selkirk College’s Selkirk Innovates, who is participating in the modelling and research for the LGC.
Columbia River system
The Columbia River flows through Kinbasket Lake, on to Lake Revelstoke and into Arrow Lakes, before entering an 86-kilometre stretch of free-flowing river to the US border.
The Kinbasket reservoir can fluctuate up to 47 metres (155 feet), while Arrow’s annual water level fluctuation can be up to 20 metres (66 feet), depending on the amount of water released from their respective dams.
The drawdown effects in the Arrow affect recreation/tourism, navigation, agriculture, and create erosion and dust issues. The committee has determined there are defined health impacts from the dust, especially around the community of Burton. Residents from Arrow Lakes communities other than Burton were asked to contact the LGC with photographic evidence of dust storms.
For the Kinbasket, the primary concerns are navigation, recreation/tourism and erosion. Dust creation is also a concern, but the LGC could not determine whether there are health impacts for Kinbasket locals due to the dust.
The LGC did not identify any socioeconomic issues impacted by water levels on Lake Revelstoke.
Kootenay River system
The Kootenay River system is comprised of Lake Koocanusa, Kootenay Lake and River, and Duncan Lake and River.
Koocanusa and Duncan Lakes have huge seasonal drawdowns, with Koocanusa fluctuating 22 metres over the year and Duncan varying 30 metres. Kootenay Lake only changes by about five metres, but this doesn’t mean flooding is not an issue on Kootenay Lake – it is actually a primary concern due to the extent of shoreline development. Maintaining water levels so that the Balfour-Crawford Bay ferry can continue operation is also a priority.
Duncan Lake goes from just about full to empty every year. The LGC is working on trying to figure out what is best for flooding and for reducing the mosquito population there, which was identified as a local priority. They called for the public to submit any photographs they have of seasonal flooding to get a better idea of what areas are impacted.
Lake Koocanusa is used for recreation but also encompasses land that was once used for grazing prior to the building of the Libby Dam. Cattle can still graze when lake levels are low enough, but this conflicts with the needs of recreational boaters. The LGC says it is still trying to determine where the “happy medium” exists.
Negotiations continue
Meanwhile, work continues on renewing the 60-year-old Columbia River Treaty, created to govern the flow of water in the Columbia and Kootenay Rivers between the US and Canada.
The main provisions expire in 2024 and flood control is set to become ‘on demand,’ meaning each side would have to call the other to alter flows as needed.
The original treaty also only addressed power generation and flood control, so more interests are being taken into account in the current negotiations. Among the most important are the inclusion of Indigenous interests, with the Ktunaxa, Secwepmc and Syilx Okanagan Nations involved.
The latest round of treaty talks was just completed late last month in Vancouver.
“Although there are still outstanding issues to be resolved, there is cause for optimism as the negotiating teams move closer to a consensus on some of the main issues,” said Katrine Conroy, Kootenay West MLA and minister responsible for the Columbia River Treaty, in a press release.
“Canada and the US are working together to reach an agreement in principle that will protect and support people in the Columbia River Basin and the region’s ecosystem. As always, BC, Canada and Basin Indigenous Nations are committed to reaching a fair agreement that shares benefits equitably between countries.”
The next round of Columbia River Treaty negotiations will be held in March in Washington.