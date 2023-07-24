West Lincoln’s fire department is looking forward to getting a new truck, but it’s not the truck you’re thinking of.
On July 17, the township’s council approved the purchase of a half-ton-sized pickup-style truck to replace the 2006 Ford F550 Squad truck at Station 2 in Caistor Centre.
The truck was already scheduled to be replaced in 2024, but after a recent call, it began smoking severely from the exhaust and leaking coolant from the engine bay and tailpipe.
After being assessed by mechanics, it was determined that the fix would be substantial, and it wouldn’t be worth it.
“The truck is currently approximately 18 years old, has had some fairly significant repairs to date and is scheduled for replacement in 2024, according to the Fire 10-Year Capital budget plan,” reads the report received by council. “The intention was to replace the truck in 2024 with a smaller pickup-style vehicle as is currently being used at Station 1 for calls of the types this vehicle is designated to run.”
As the vehicle cannot be used, the full-size heavy rescue is running in its place.
“So what the half-ton will be able to do for us that the three-tonne isn't really needed for is basically carrying personnel and equipment to and from fires, as well as offering us the opportunity to use it in the same way that we use a half-ton here in Smithville, which is for calls that just don't require a large fire apparatus,” explained acting fire chief Tim Hofsink. “So we run calls for carbon monoxide investigations. We do medical calls frequently. And that truck (will be) very well suited for getting into properties easily because it's just an easier vehicle to manage for those sorts of calls.”
Coun. Mike Rehner was surprised the fire department wasn’t looking at a three-quarter-ton vehicle instead.
“I thought you were still going to try to get something a little beefy,” he said. “But if you think it's going to do the job, that's fine.”
Rehner’s other concern was the price. Originally, the township had budgeted $68,000 for the new vehicle, and the estimated price has now gone up to $97,000.
Hofsink said much of the price increase is due to market uncertainty.
“Originally, the director of finance and I had reviewed the capital budgets at the end of 2022, and we had increased the capital budget for that truck by a fairly substantial amount,” he explained. “Originally it had been less, but when I made some inquiries regarding the replacement cost of a half-ton truck, it's gone up by almost double from what we paid in 2019 for the chief's vehicles and my own. So based on that fact and the inquiries that I'd put out for the equipment and such, I'm giving my best estimate of what that replacement cost will be for the equipment and the vehicle.”
Additionally, he said, a lot of the increase is because of what they need to purchase to turn it from a regular pickup truck to a fire truck, such as lights, radios, the console in between the front seats and so on.
The money will come from the fire reserves.
Council unanimously passed the resolution to get a new truck, but also asked the fire department to look into the three-ton truck instead to see if it may be better.
They also requested that the fire department look into purchasing the new vehicle alongside planned purchases the public works department are planning on making, to see if they can get a preferred rate for buying multiple vehicles.