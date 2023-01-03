Jennifer Munick-Watkins will continue leading the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services for the next four years after officially being named its executive director last week.
The health board announced the appointment in a news release Dec. 15 following a board of directors meeting in Montreal.
On Dec. 16, Nunatsiaq News requested an interview with Munick-Watkins to discuss her vision for the health board over the next four years. On Wednesday a spokesperson said she was not available.
Munick-Watkins had served since July as the health board’s interim executive director, following the retirement of long-time leader Minnie Grey.
Previously, Munick-Watkins worked for the health board as director of Inuit values and practices. She was also twice elected chairperson of Kativik Regional Government, a position she left in 2021.
“Over the past few months, Mrs. Munick-Watkins has demonstrated her great potential to guide the Nunavik health and social services network and we are confident that she will continue to add value to our human resources and work with our partners,” said Shirley White-Dupuis, who chairs the health board’s board of directors, in a statement.