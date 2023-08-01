When it comes to photo radar in Essa Township, a flashing green light will have as much value as a flashing red one.
Police, firefighters and paramedics — when their lights are flashing and they’re responding to an emergency — have always been "forgiven" by those who manage automated speed enforcement (ASE) programs.
The captured image shows the flashing lights, indisputable evidence of an emergency in progress.
But volunteer firefighters, with their green flashing lights, have often fallen into a grey area.
Under the Highway Traffic Act, the flashing green light does not give volunteer firefighters any privileges or exemptions. They must obey and abide by the same rules as every other driver.
Sometimes, though, through a combination of adrenaline and concern, volunteers might exceed the limit — much like other first-responders.
“We understand that every second counts and I'm concerned that the cameras may add minutes to staffing the hall with enough members to roll the first truck,” wrote a concerned volunteer firefighter, who asked for anonymity because he's not authorized to comment on the situation. “We simply may not be as cautious as we are day to day making sure we are at exactly the speed limit.”
Some volunteers, the volunteer added, are concerned that the potential for tickets may cause some of them to quit, leaving the local fire department in jeopardy.
It’s an issue Essa Township officials were aware of and say they have addressed.
“Yes,” said Michael Mikael, Essa Township's manager of public works, when asked if volunteer firefighters had a legitimate concern about photo radar, especially since there’s a photo radar unit on King Street in Angus, which is on the way to the fire hall. “And we have provided the screening process to all emergency services. The process is clear and fair to all emergency services, including volunteer firefighters.”
The township’s policy covers all emergency vehicles.
“During the screening process (which occurs prior to issuing tickets), any emergency vehicle with its lights activated will be removed from the ticketing process," the policy states. "Furthermore to this, any emergency vehicle that has received a ticket may have the ticket reversed with a manager’s approval, also after ensuring the existence of an emergency call/situation. This also includes responding to fire calls as long as the date and time of the speed violations information (ticket) and emergency situation/call are identical.”
Essa Township has partnered with Global Traffic Group to launch the ASE program, which will go into effect in approximately three months.
Currently, the township is wrapping up the first step of the program, which is posting ‘Municipal Speed Camera Coming Soon’ signs in the areas where they will be located.
The installation of the signs initiates a 90-day public awareness period required under provincial guidelines. The program will go live at the end of that 90-day period.
The first five community safety zones with ASE will be Denney Drive, 25 Sideroad, 20 Sideroad, 5th Line, and King Street.