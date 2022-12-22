The Municipality of Callander is putting together an accessibility committee in the new year and will be putting out a call for members soon. Five residents are needed to help, and if appointed, will serve on the committee for the next four years.
As per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA), municipalities with under 10,000 residents are not mandated to have an accessibility committee. However, Mayor Robb Noon explained that with the new term of council beginning, council thought it was a good time to create an accessibility advisory committee.
Mayor Noon encouraged those interested to put their names forward. “The more people who add their input, the better off we’ll all be.”
So, what will this committee do? Its main purpose is to advise council regarding recommendations to make the town and area more accessible to those with disabilities. These recommendations will be considered throughout the year, but during budget time, municipal staff will see how any suggestions for improvement can fit into the capital expenses.
See: Accessibility ramps into Callander’s budget
The committee will also provide recommendations to council regarding any alterations or updates to the municipality’s accessibility plans and policies.
Those are the responsibilities, and committee members must promise to maintain confidentiality when necessary and ensure personal information controlled by the municipality “is used or disclosed in compliance with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act,” municipal staff explained.
Meetings will be scheduled at the first meeting of the year, which will occur early in 2023, once the committee has members. It is recommended that the committee meets at least twice a year, but it is most likely the committee members will decide to meet more than that.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.