Canadian Blood Services is urging people in the London area to donate blood amid concerning supply levels and a spike in appointment cancellations due to recent hazardous weather conditions.
There are more than 1,200 open appointments in London this week, a spokesperson for the national agency said.
“Although our London donor centre has been able to remain open throughout the recent winter weather, we have seen increased cancellations during the most severe storm days,” spokesperson Adrienne Alexander said by email Tuesday.
Officials with the national organization said many appointments were cancelled ahead of the winter storm that battered Southwestern Ontario — and other parts of Canada — with below-freezing temperatures, blowing snow and strong winds last week.
On Saturday, the agency was forced to cancel a mobile donation event in Stratford, expected to collect 77 units of blood, Alexander said.
Canada-wide, the winter storm led to a shortage of 1,500 — or 10 per cent — of expected blood and plasma collections, officials with Blood Services Canada said in a news release. It warned more winter weather in the coming weeks and the prevalence of respiratory illness could further threaten the national blood supply.
“Patients across Canada need donors more than ever as we head into the new year,” said Rick Prinzen, chief supply chain officer and vice-president of donor relations for Canadian Blood Services.
“Poor weather can also create an increase in trauma events, increasing the demand for blood. Every donation counts. It could literally save a life,” he said.
The agency already was seeing a steep decline in blood supply, with officials reporting that inventory had dropped by more than 35 per cent since the start of the pandemic.
Officials said the supply of O-negative blood is most critical because that blood type can be transfused to any patient. There also is a “pressing and ongoing” need for platelets — which have a shelf life of seven days — to treat patients with severe bleeding or those undergoing cancer treatments.
Often, multiple donors are needed to supply the needs of one patient. In trauma cases, for example, a victim may require up to 50 units of blood, with each unit one donation, Alexander said.
People with a chronic, rare or life-threatening illness need regular treatment with blood, plasma or platelets.
“We are urging donors from all communities, who can safely get to a donor centre, to book an appointment as soon as possible to help restore and grow the blood and plasma supply for patients,” Alexander said.
Appointments are required and can be booked online at blood.ca, using the GiveBlood app, or by calling Canadian Blood Services at 1-888-236-6283.
820 Wharncliffe Rd. S.