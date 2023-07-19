Accessing high-speed internet in rural communities can be a challenge. The variable weather and topography, coupled with the smaller populations and lack of economic incentive for private companies, can make connections to the World Wide Web tenuous. Given the shift online to everything from banking to doctor visits, lack of internet access is a real burden to 21st century rural residents.
As such, last summer the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada teamed up to provide $980 million in funds to connect rural Alberta communities to high-speed internet. The first round of communities getting connected was announced in September 2022; the second round was announced last week on July 11.
Alberta Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish was joined by federal Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings in Vulcan to announce that $96 million was being allocated to provide internet access to 10,000 households in 26 rural communities — one of which was Brocket in Piikani Nation.
“This is real, meaningful progress,” said Glubish during the press conference. “Technology isn’t just an industry, it’s the future of every industry. We are making sure every Albertan can be connected and will have access to all the opportunities available through future advancements.”
“We know that internet is no longer a luxury,” added Hutchings. “It’s needed for every aspect of our lives. It levels the playing field for rural communities, and I call it the equalizer.”
The funding agreement between the two governments is part of larger rural connectivity goals: the province wants to have 100 per cent broadband connectivity in rural, remote and Indigenous communities by 2027; the federal goal is to make sure 90 per cent of Canadians have internet access by 2026 and 100 per cent by 2030.
Specific to Brocket, construction is set to begin this year and be completed by the end of 2024. As part of the funding announcement, $836,593 will be provided, though additional costs will be covered by Piikani.
Alberta’s broadband strategy supplies internet access one of three ways: fibre to the home, fixed wireless access, and low earth orbit satellite. The Brockett project will provide internet connections via fibre to the home, which means construction will involve digging trenches for in-ground installation of fibre-optic cables and/or using existing power poles, which is known as aerial installation.
The fibre-optic project is expected to serve 240 households.
More information on Alberta’s broadband strategy can be found online at bit.ly/AB_Broadband.