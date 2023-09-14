Neebing, Ont. — Nestled by the Nor’Wester Mountain escarpments with Lake Superior at its doorstep, the Municipality of Neebing is home to scenic hiking, geocaching, boating, snowmobiling, fishing, hunting, shopping and dining. Since 2019, the Neebing municipality has seen nine-per cent population growth, impacting the growth of businesses. Brian Kurikka, a Neebing councillor, accompanied a group on a tour of area businesses on Tuesday, and called the municipality the “best-kept secret around.” “People just shoot down Highway 61 to Minnesota and don’t even realize there’s a municipality of 874 square kilometres — which Thunder Bay is under 400 square kilometres,” he said. “It consists of five townships, there’s no downtown core and Highway 61 is our main street.” Kurikka says the unique thing about the business community is most businesses are home-based. From crafters and artisans to farms, bakeries and cafes, the business community is bustling while tucked away off the main highway. “We belong to Superior Country Tourism and the Lake Superior Circle Tour promotion, so we see lots of people coming here from Minnesota, Michigan, and Wisconsin, driving through, and we’d like to see them stay,” he said. “We are trying to create some awareness of the many businesses here and we have requests for expressions of interest for tourism-based businesses. Our economic development officer, Eve, will assist with any businesses wanting to set up here.” Kurikka says they are encouraging tourism and even light industry. “If there’s somebody who wants to set up a small sawmill, for example, we encourage that,” he added. Many Neebing-based businesses such as the Thunder Oak Cheese Farm, The Bakeshop on Boundary, Slate River Dairy and the many artisans take their wares to market them in Thunder Bay, with the weekly Country Market a popular spot to find them. Some market online while others host people on their rural farms or in their restaurants. The key is letting passing motorists know they are there and open for business. “Slate River Dairy advertises that they welcome people with their motorhomes and trailers to park in their parking lot overnight,” Kurikka said. “Then they come in and spend some money and of course that money comes back to build the economy here.” Gwen Marsonet helps her family operate Borderlands Farm, where they raise sheep for meat and wool and grow specialty garlic and cut flowers. “Since we first started out here, the Neebing Municipality has been very supportive, always asking what they can do to help us out to increase our profile,” Marsonet said. “The more people that can hear about what we’re doing, (the better) because we’re really passionate about sheep, and then by extension, wool and using wool, and also helping other farmers in the area use their wool. There are so many great businesses out here . . . and we really appreciate them helping us increase visibility.” Emily Smith operates The Bakeshop on Boundary with her husband Parker and produces goods including baked pastries and breads that she sells from her bakery to supply Thunder Bay restaurants. She says when the community is supporting them, she wants to support it back. “It makes you feel more secure and more stable, more willing to take risks and spend some more money to build on what we are doing here,” Smith said. Among the businesses visited were the Thunder Oak Cheese Farm, The Bakeshop on Boundary, Niibing Tribal Tours, Soil School of Indigenous Learning, Sumac Hill Creations by Marcel Tardif and Borderlands Sheep Farm.
‘Best-kept secret around’ welcomes business, tourism
- Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Chronicle-Journal
