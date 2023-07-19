The first evidence of muskets being used as a type of firearm occurred in 1521 when they were used to penetrate heavy armour. For over three centuries, muskets were the firearm of choice until being replaced by advances in rear-loading and repeating rifles.
Despite its antiquity, the tradition of musket shooting is kept alive with shooting groups holding events around the world, including right here at home with the Pincher Creek Ramroddders Black Powder Club.
The club has leased land by the Oldman River near Summerview from the MD of Pincher Creek since 1983 to hold shooting events. The group maintains the grounds with its own equipment, fire protection and insurance. The Ramrodders have also hosted events for other organizations, like archery for the Southern Alberta Summer Games, though typically the space is open only to members who have black-powder guns.
Though entirely supportive of the club and its activities, MD council has grown concerned the members are using the land for private camping, creating an unfair scenario with MD ratepayers paying higher rates at campgrounds. Currently, the club pays $225 a year to lease the land.
Representatives from the Pincher Creek Ramrodders Black Powder Club attended the July 11 MD of Pincher Creek council meeting to discuss the group’s lease with the MD.
The club’s secretary, Lynn Brasnett, said members usually only camped in their trailers over the weekend for shooting events and left them on the property during the week out of convenience.
“A few are out there all summer because they come from out of town and don’t want to tow it back and forth all the time,” she said. “If you like, they can take them out of there and bring it back on the weekend, but that’s what we do because we stay there all weekend and we shoot.”
“If we have people down there, we have way less problems with vandals,” said club president Barry Carney, adding that gaining an unfair camping advantage wasn’t their objective. “We’re not trying to take this away from anybody.”
While understanding the club’s reasoning, Coun. Harold Hollingshead said it was reasonable for the MD to ask for a higher fee when club members are parking on the site from spring through the fall.
“You know what I think would be a good deal? This is just me — $1,000 a camper because you can’t park anywhere in this MD for that kind of money,” he said.
“We’ve gone through land-use changes to have more campgrounds and we’re told all the time we don’t have enough camping spots,” Hollingshead continued, “and last time I looked over a month ago there was six campers down there. I don’t think it’s fair to the rest of the ratepayers basically to hand you a private campsite.”
The trick, added Reeve Rick Lemire, is striking a balance between the intent of the lease and how the club utilizes the space.
“So I guess the question we have to ask is if we treat this as a campground or as a private lease?” he said. “We’re not in the campground business, nor do we want to get into the campground business — we just want to make sure that we can justify it to the people that ask us.”
A reasonable rent increase was something the Ramrodders were happy to agree to, said Lynn, though anything too steep for its modest membership would shoot the club’s operations in the foot.
“We’ve only got 25 to 30 that we charge $50 for,” she said. “I get that maybe you want more money for campers and stuff like that. That’s understandable, and we’re prepared to pay it. But it has to be reasonable for our members too — we don’t charge a big huge amount.”
A fee of $1,000 per camper, she added, would be too much since many of the members are retired, and too steep an increase would ultimately penalize a responsible community group.
“Lots of people go out and sit and drink and party on weekends,” she said. “We go and shoot.”
Council will discuss the issue further at its next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 6 p.m. in council chambers.