Former Ontario NDP MPP Ian Arthur has been recognized as one of Canada’s top real estate reformers by Maclean’s Magazine.
Nidus3D, a company which Arthur co-founded in 2021, is described as a company that provides an innovative and sustainable approach to construction. The company offers onsite 3D construction printing, providing a “flexible and cost-effective way to build residential and commercial buildings.”
Arthur expressed his excitement about being recognized by Maclean’s Power List.
“I think anything that raises the company’s profile is extremely important right now and being on a list like that conveys the message of how important the company’s mission of providing affordable housing is,” Arthur said.
Arthur says that the company was founded with the belief that technology and innovation can address the challenges in the building and housing sector. He touts Nidus3D’s flexible construction printing technology as one that delivers the capability to print more efficiently. This second-generation 3D printing technology has been used commercially globally and is now available in Ontario exclusively through Nidus3D.
The company’s first project was the first fully 3D-printed concrete residential structure in Canada, which is a fourplex produced in partnership with Habitat for Humanity. The first project went up in Leamington, Ontario, in the fall of 2022.
Arthur shared that this year, Nidus3D is focusing more on scaling and showing how replicable the construction method is that it can be deployed anywhere in Canada.
“Nidus3D is setup to transform how we build, and 3D printing is one of the avenues that is simpler, more efficient, and faster,” he added.
Nidus3D says its induction in Macleans’ Power List is a testament to its commitment to sustainable and innovative construction practices and their potential to revolutionize the industry.