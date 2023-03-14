Gananoque council recently authorized a court security and prisoner transportation program transfer agreement with the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.
This agreement is for $71,638.04.
Gananoque does not have a functioning courthouse, which means all accused persons who are held in custody must be transported to the local courthouse in Brockville.
Municipalities and the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police lobbied previous provincial governments to provide financial assistance for court security and prisoner transport. The argument was that the cost of court security more specifically should be the responsibility of the Minister of the Attorney General’s office as they have direct oversight of all court related costs and issues.
For 2023, the Court Security and Prisoner Transportation Program has allocated $71,638.06 to the Corporation of the Town of Gananoque to be used to offset the actual costs incurred by the Gananoque Police Service to provide court security and prisoner transport.
The chief of police included $48,404 in the 2023 budget as expected revenues to offset the projected costs for 2023 as this was the total allocation in 2022.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)