Are you looking for a way to celebrate a mom in your life this Mother’s Day? Tickets are now available to purchase for a local Mother’s Day Banquet hosted by CB Light House.
The Mother’s Day Banquet will be held on May 14 at the Shelburne Legion, 203 William St, with doors opening at 5 p.m.
“I always look for something to celebrate my mom for what she’s been through. This is just another way of celebrating the strengthen and love they have for their children and family,” said Leisha Chin-Bramwell, organizer of the event. “Moms are really the backbone of the family so this is just one day that we can put them on a pedestal and show them how much we love and care for them.”
The theme for the Mother’s Day event is centred around the colour scheme of yellow, pink and white. The event will feature a number of performances throughout the night, including poets, singers, comedians and musicians. It will also have a catered dinner by local restaurant Jamaica House Jerk.
Speaking with the Free Press, Chin-Bramwell said the event was created to offer a different celebration experience for the Shelburne community.
“It’s something to do for their moms, other than buying a gift,” said Chin-Bramwell. “They can see that they’re really appreciated not only by their children, but other people in the community.”
Tickets for the event cost $50 for adults and $30 for children. Those interested in attending Mother’s Day Banquet can purchase tickets online at www.cblighthouse.ca.