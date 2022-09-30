The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has made an arrest and laid multiple charges after a prolonged investigation into a suspected chop-shop operation in Burlington.
On Tuesday September 20, 2022, officers with the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau executed a search warrant at Empire Auto Parts on Brant Street in Burlington.
Ismet Bajcinca, 43, resident of Hamilton was arrested and has been charged with trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5000 among other offenses.
Investigators with the assistance of Equite Association (formerly Insurance Bureau of Canada) spent three days combing through the large two-story warehouse to identify stolen parts and vehicles.
Police seized 28 fully intact, high end vehicle engines, 15 vehicle transmissions, 16 sets of vehicle doors, 19 vehicle hoods, and a stolen skid steer.
Approximately 70 stolen vehicles have been identified through engines, transmissions, hoods and doors.
All identifiable vehicle parts have been seized and transported to a secure location.
The estimated value of parts seized is $350,000 and the value of the original stolen vehicles is more than $2.5 million.