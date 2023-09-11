It just made sense Donna Oriet would receive the Senior of the Year Award from the Municipality of Brooke-Alvinston, especially with the presentation being made at the Inwood 150thCelebration on Sunday morning.
It was the last day of the celebration, which marked the founding of Inwood, and Oriet chaired the committee, which made the weekend event happen.
“I don’t feel like a senior,” said Oriet, upon accepting the award, looking a little shocked. “I got the best committee that I have ever found,” she said of the Inwood 150 Celebration Committee.
Former Brooke-Alvinston Mayor Don McGuigan did his best to keep the name under wraps, but with every detail revealed during his lengthy introduction, there were a few knowing nods as Oriet’s name was called.
Oriet moved to the Village of Inwood 36 years ago and right from the start was playing a major role in the community. Just a year after arriving, she helped to start a women’s softball league.
Oriet knows the name of every child in Inwood, said McGuigan, giving some of them work at the Inwood Grocery store, as well as a little bit of motherly advice. She would also step forward if a sponsorship was needed to help the youth and activities within the community.
Oriet also volunteers at the Inwood Public Library and is also known for her annual Halloween display, where there are pumpkins to no end. McGuigan described her during his remarks as a builder of confidence, kind hearted, safe and one who always has a welcoming smile. The crowd gave her three cheers for receiving such a well-deserved honour.