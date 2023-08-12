Murillo, Ont. — Lindsey Kosolowski’s connection to Murillo’s long-standing fair runs deeper than most: her grandparents’ house used to be right across from the village fairgrounds. The excitement Kosolowski felt as a child growing up in the village when fair season came around explains the passion she feels as an adult for the 132-year-old event, an annual occasion she now has a hand in organizing. Finding volunteers to help with that — two years after the COVID-19 pandemic made many shy away from large public gatherings — has become a serious challenge. “Long time board members are retiring, and there are few people coming in to take over those roles,” Kosolowski, who is the fair board’s vice-president, said Friday. Three members who have been on the board for more than 40 years are stepping aside, leaving big shoes to fill. “We’re really grateful for their long-time dedication,” Kosolowski said. There are 15 volunteer organizers this year, including Kosolowski. That’s not a huge amount, but eight more than the 2022 season. Murillo’s fair attracted 15,000 visitors last year, the first season it was able to open after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. It costs about $35,000 to stage the three-day event, which gets underway this season on Aug. 18. Though the board still manages to “just break even,” Kosolowski says, inflation is taking a toll. So, for the first time since 1997, ticket prices are being raised — but only by 50 cents. The $5 entry fee still seems like a bargain. Kosolowski said she’s heard that other regional fairs have been struggling in recent years to make ends meet and recruit unpaid help. Still, those who attend Murillo’s fair next weekend will find a good mix of traditional country entertainment, including live music, midway rides, roping and riding demonstrations, and, of course farm animals. Kosolowski noted the lawn-tractor racing event, a science fair for children and a mutt show, which includes a category for best tail wagging. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the fair board by email at info@murillofair.ca.
Costs, finding volunteers still tough for fair
- CARL CLUTCHEY, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Chronicle-Journal
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- 14-year-old girl killed in watercraft accident on Skaha Lake
- Investigation outside Penticton Walmart store
- Victoria Drive: The place to live
- NDP vows to push Liberals to extend the CEBA loan deadline
- Letters to the Editor (10): Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Funding secured for $2M dam upgrade near Summerland
- Tree trumps housing this time
- Weekend guide for Peachfest
- Waterford mourns 'heartbreaking' death of Kelowna-based firefighter
- Housing hopes crash against Penticton's housing reality
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Environment Canada issues heat warnings for B.C.'s south coast ahead of heat wave
- Children of man who died in N.S. floods question why roads open, alerts delayed
- Pegula hangs on to beat world No. 1 Swiatek, advance to National Bank Open final
- Montreal Pride parade to go on as planned Sunday after 2022 cancellation: director
- Look way up tonight: Annual Perseid meteor shower reaching its peak
- Paddington still committed to the North Stars