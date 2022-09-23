MILVERTON – The Optimist Club of Mornington hosted a Roll-A-Thon fundraiser on Sept. 17 for the Milverton All Wheels Park Project at the Milverton Perth East Recreation Complex (PERC) Pavilion. The event, designed to raise funds for the project, was a great success.
“It could not have gone better,” states Tricia Holmes Storey, a member of the Optimist Club of Mornington as well as the Milverton All Wheels Park Project Committee.
The Roll-A-Thon was an event that was the first of its kind and aimed to engage the youth of the community while creating ownership for the project. When asked how the committee came up with the idea, Holmes Storey explained that the event came about from lots of discussions and thinking about an event that would best engage local youth and residents, and get them involved in the fundraising for the Milverton All Wheels Park Project.
“There was no pre-registration, so we didn’t know if anyone would show up,” expressed Holmes Storey.
However, 39 willing participants signed up for the event, all with a wide range of skills and abilities, with the youngest being all but three years old and the oldest being almost 14 years old. Event goers were encouraged to use their wheels, in the form of bikes, scooters and even rollerblades.
The Roll-A-Thon consisted of doing laps around the newly-paved trail at the Perth East Recreation Complex. After a 15-minute interval was up, participants received an additional ticket for the prize table, took a quick break, then started rolling again. This continued for around an hour.
The new PERC pavilion, built earlier this year, housed the prize tables, registration and food for the event. The prizes, all donated by local businesses, consisted of gift certificates, scooters, helmets, and even skateboard-scented deodorant. Many vied for the grand prize, a brand new MGX P2 Scooter, donated by Totally Spoke’D Stratford, which was ultimately won by Caleb Martin, 13.
“We are very pleased with the outcome of the event,” said Holmes Storey, “these types of projects don’t happen unless volunteers make them happen.”
The Roll-A-Thon raised $3,200 in pledges alone, with the proceeds going towards the Milverton All Wheels Park Project.
“It could not have gone better. We didn’t have to get out a single band-aid,” stated Holmes Storey.
The Milverton All Wheels Park Project Committee is now looking at additional funding for the project, in terms of grants and donations, in hopes of having raised the money to complete the All Wheels Park by next year.
If you have questions or would like to donate, contact milvertonallwheelspark@gmail.com.