CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — High winds and the first major snowfall of the season are expected on Tuesday across sections of P.E.I.
Environment Canada issued weather alerts for Prince, Queens and Kings counties on Dec. 12, warning a storm system currently on track to pass over the province on Dec. 13 could bring up to 20 centimetres of snow, heavy surf and wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour.
SaltWire Network’s weather specialist Allister Aalders said a storm system like this can be expected this time of year.
“I don’t think people need to worry too much. That said, there hasn’t really been a major snowstorm, and I find the first major snowstorm of the season can catch people off guard,” said Aalders in an interview on Dec. 12.
The low-pressure system moving in from the west will develop over P.E.I. overnight.
Snow is expected to start over western P.E.I. Tuesday afternoon. This will later turn into heavier wet snow as the centre of the storm passes over Prince County, which could mix and turn into rain. Similar conditions are expected across the province, with visibility likely remaining poor throughout the day.
“Heavy, wet snow does bring risk of power outages. That is something we need to possibly be prepared for,” Aalders said.
What makes this storm system unique is the way it is rotating in reverse from east to west, due to a blocking low-pressure front that has been coming down from Greenland in recent weeks.
As the storm moves further north, the blocking front will cause the storm to retrograde and reverse course, moving into western New Brunswick before dying off Wednesday afternoon.
Previous weather predictions made by the UPEI Climate Lab and Environment Canada have both indicated the province will see above-average temperatures throughout the winter months. This does not mean the province will see less snowfall, as warmer conditions can sometimes lead to heavy precipitation.
“It’ll be a decent snowfall for the Island, but there will likely be more severe storms later in the season,” said Aalders.
Preparations are being made across the province to deal with power outages, which are more likely to occur in wetter winter conditions, said Kim Griffin, spokesperson for Maritime Electric during an interview with SaltWire Network on Dec. 12.
“If the trees get a heavy layer of snow, that could come down on our lines again,” said Griffin. “I’m sure it’s causing a lot of concern from our customers right now.”
Thousands of trees remain compromised across the province due to damage from post-tropical storm Fiona. This could lead to more outages than a typical winter storm, and Maritime Electric is responding by having all its crews on standby and by placing contractors in hotels closer to rural areas to respond faster.
“Our crews will be out, if needed, as soon as it’s safe to do so and we get the weather they are promising,” said Griffin. “It really depends on the type of snow we get. If the snow doesn’t stick, it doesn’t become much of an issue.”
That said, Maritime Electric is watching the storm closely to see if any major changes occur, she added.
“The first storm of the year is very impactful for people. We made sure our crews and vehicles are on standby and we should be OK.”