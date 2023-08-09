Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
TEMISKAMING SHORES - Work has been completed on two projects at Wabi Iron & Steel Corporation with the assistance of funding provided through FedNor.
In 2022, the New Liskeard-based company, which designs and manufactures mining and other industrial equipment, received funding totalling $309,100 from FedNor to assist with an upgrading project valued in excess of $2 million.
"This investment will help create many new economic benefits across the Nipissing-Timiskaming area,” said Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota in making the announcement July 25.
“Northern Ontario's mining industry is a key economic driver that fuels social and economic growth, while creating jobs and opportunities for families throughout the region. The investments will allow the corporation to complete a marketing analysis and operational assessment under the Targeted Manufacturing Initiative for Northern Ontario, as well as upgrade the foundry with equipment purchases. The investment ensures the maintenance of 100 jobs in the North which further contributes to Northern growth and improving the economy."
The Regional Economic Growth through Innovation Fund has provided $294,100 for the company to refine and upgrade its manufacturing processes and facility by purchasing equipment and completing renovations to improve its operational efficiency and expand its product offerings.
A further $15,000 investment has been used to support consulting costs associated with the completion of a marketing analysis and operational assessment under the Targeted Manufacturing Initiative for Northern Ontario.
"(Wabi) operates in an ultra competitive environment where capital requirements are high, and profit margins are constantly being squeezed by low cost competition overseas and in the United States,” said company chief executive officer Jeremy Birnie.
“In this context, we must invest for the future to thrive and win. The FedNor funding of $294,100 was critically important to our upgrade projects completed in early 2023. FedNor's support has been leveraged to install a total of $2 million-plus of new upgrades. Without FedNor support, this would not have been possible."
A further $15,000 investment by FedNor was to "support consulting costs associated with the completion of a marketing analysis and operational assessment under the Targeted Manufacturing Initiative for Northern Ontario. The contribution also assisted with identifying facility modernizations and streamlined operational processes that would ensure the company remains competitive.”
That funding, said Birnie “was instrumental in allowing us to proceed with this critically important consulting project. Now complete, the project has identified various capital upgrades, process improvements, and facility changes that will lead to our improved competitiveness in the months and years ahead. We sincerely appreciate support of this project from the federal government, and (Nipissing-Timiskaming MP) Anthony Rota specifically."
Bernie continued, "Our goal is to have the company operations fully modernized, with significant capacity improvements completed by 2025. To get there, we need outside advice that this consulting project has provided. Once our modernization project is complete, Wabi Iron & Steel Corp. will be among the most efficient foundry operations in North America."