Peterborough County staff fielded a number of questions from councillors at their Wednesday council meeting about proposed changes to the rehabilitation projects of the James A. Gifford Causeway and Chemong Bridge — among them a query about why tenders on the original plan were greatly overbudget.
Tenders closed in February for those plans but all bids exceeded the engineer’s cost estimate by 44 per cent to 66 per cent. Those tenders have been cancelled.
“Who designed this thing in the first place?” asked Coun. Jim Whelan, deputy mayor of North Kawartha Township. “Who priced this thing out in the first place that it could be that much over budget? I mean, it just seems incredible. It's millions of dollars.”
“These are certainly challenging times with respect to the construction industry with the worldwide influences on materials and supplies,” replied Peter Nielsen, manager of capital projects for the county. “That's been impacting our projects recently.
“With respect to the causeway there were really two impacts on the project bids,” he continued. “There were market influences from worldwide impacts, but also the complexity of the design, at the Chemong Bridge, in particular, with the plan to relocate the high pressure gas from the north side of the bridge to the south side of the bridge.”
That added significant costs to the total project which were not considered in the estimating process, Neilson said.
To reduce costs, county staff are now planning to tender new designs for both projects, and to separate tenders into two, one for contractors who specialize in road work and another for those who specialize in bridge work.
One possible change is to reduce a multi-use pathway on the south side of the bridge from 3 metres to 1.8 metres, but this still allows for six or more feet for pedestrians, cyclists and joggers, said Bryan Weir, director of planning and public works for the county.
The proposal says the causeway path will remain 3.5 metres wide.
The narrowing of the multi-use path will eliminate the need to relocate the existing high-pressure gas main to the south side of Chemong Bridge, resulting in significant savings to the project.
Warden Bonnie Clark noted the narrowed walkway design is still larger than an average sidewalk to accommodate bicycles.
Fishing would remain prohibited along the causeway in accordance with the county’s clean green program which was established about six years ago.
Signage will be installed to advise people not to trespass along the shoreline of the causeway because it is a steep slope, very rocky and a difficult terrain to traverse, said Neilson.
“I just suggest that the lack of a barrier between the sidewalk and the water, I believe, is going to encourage people to attempt to be fishing again,” said Deputy Warden Sherry Senis, mayor of Selwyn Township.
“It was a problem for us for a long time and I suggest we may be looking at that again,” she said.
Weir said that is something staff can discuss with the projects’ consultants and with the lower-tier municipalities, as well.
He said they are working on the updated designs now “so we can get things moving in the hopes of being able to release them in good time to get, not only good prices but, a number of suppliers as well.”
Staff hope to see causeway work completed in 2023 and the Chemong Bridge work beginning and ending in 2024.
The updated proposal has been posted on the county’s website at www.ptbocounty.ca/giffordcauseway.
