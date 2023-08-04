Anyone who wants to deepen their understanding of how food gets from the farm to the table and their appreciation of the farmers who work hard to feed them every day is invited to attend Manitoba Forage & Grassland Association’s “Field to Fork” event at a Westman farm later this month.
On Aug. 19, Ryan and Sarah Boyd, who own Boyd’s Beef at South Glanton Farms, located just north of Forrest, 15 kilometres north of Brandon, will be guiding guests through their family farm operations, which includes cattle, grain and a focus on improving soil health.
After that, a meal incorporating ingredients produced on the farm and prepared by local chef J. D. Braid will be followed by speakers, including Antonious Petro, the executive director of Regeneration Canada, and Joel Williams, a soil health educator.
“We’ll share what we’ve been up to, and … give consumers insight as to what we do on the farm and why we do it,” Ryan said.
Ryan and Sarah have embraced the practice of regenerative agriculture — a conservation and rehabilitation approach to food and farming systems that focuses on topsoil regeneration, increasing biodiversity, improving the water cycle, enhancing ecosystem services, supporting biosequestration, increasing resilience to climate change, and strengthening the health and vitality of farm soil — for many years.
“Before ‘regenerative ag’ was a term, we’ve been at it,” Ryan said. “It’s been a good 15, if not 20 years now that we’ve been trying to manage our farm a little bit differently, especially with the intensive grazing that we do.”
South Glanton Farms is a third-generation family farm that includes not just Ryan and Sarah but also their daughter Piper, son Bingham and other family members. The entire family has a long history of farming and conservation, with a focus on embracing the principles of agroecology — the application of ecological principles to agricultural systems and practices.
The farm consists of about 300 black Angus beef cows, calving in June, and a diverse crop rotation including spring and winter wheat, oats, canola, flax, peas, soybeans, corn, perennial forages and diverse annual forages for grazing and greenfeed.
Several different management practices have been used at the farm to enhance soil health such as adaptive grazing, which involves carefully controlling livestock density and how long a particular pasture or paddock is grazed at one time.
Recently, the Boyds have also added the grazing of diverse mixtures of annual forages to the crop rotation, which has led to rapid improvements in soil health.
But although the Boyds are leading the way into a time when agriculture is focused on the environment and ecology, many other producers are beginning to do the same, Ryan said.
“It seems like it’s growing every year. There’s more and more people poking around and asking questions and lots of people trying different things. It’s an exciting time, particularly for regenerative agriculture.”
And while making the switch from more mainstream farming practices to regenerative ones isn’t without it’s challenges, it’s one that Ryan is passionate about advocating for.
“As with any change, it’s not easy. But there seems to be enough people with experience that are willing to share. So I would seek out some people that do have some experience, and then try to educate yourself as much as possible,” he said.
Alieska Robles is a project manager with Regeneration Canada, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to promoting soil regeneration to mitigate climate change, restore biodiversity, improve water cycles, and support a healthy food system.
This year, Robles has been busy working on a campaign that connects farmers with consumers and organizations in their area to foster relationships, networking and education. The event at South Glanton Farms is part of that, she said.
“We’re also opening our support to communities. Before, it was mainly focused on producer events and giving resources to farmers, but now we’re hoping to do both.”
Focusing on relationships between consumers and producers at an event like the one happening at the Boyds’ farm is a sure way to bring people together, Robles said.
“We feel like we need to bridge the gap that’s between farmers and consumers.”
Taking part in the event will also give Regeneration Canada a chance to educate people about the importance of soil health and how that is connected to healthy plants, healthy animals and healthy communities. By focusing on soil health, Robles said, communities will be more healthy.
“Through this event, we’re hoping to connect all of those dots. I feel like in modern society we’re starting to feel isolated — we always talk about going to nature, but the reality is that we are surrounded by nature. We’re in nature already. That’s why we want to bring people to the fields. We want to let them touch and smell the soil,” she said.
Meeting with producers like the Boyds who work hard every day to put food on the tables of people in Canada and beyond is something that Robles hopes will stay with people, and something that will motivate them to spread the word about the importance of regenerative agriculture.
“It’s very personal. It’s very intimate. And I’m sure that it’s going to create ripples, and that all the people that come to this event are going to tell their families,” Robles said. “Hopefully, it will inspire others to connect with farmers.”
Duncan Morrison, the executive director of Manitoba Forage & Grassland Association, said he’s absolutely thrilled to be working with the Boyds and Regeneration Canada for the event at South Glanton Farms.
“There’s a lot of talk about people learning where their food comes from, and that’s exactly what this campaign does — it celebrates the regenerative farmers,” he said.
Morrison hopes that consumers will be able to forge powerful connections to the regenerative agriculture community after attending events such as the one planned for later this month.