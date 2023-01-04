COBALT - The Town of Cobalt is currently waiting for parts to be installed to get the Fraser building elevator functioning once more.
The parts had to be ordered from British Columbia, and supply issues slowed the arrival. The elevator has not been functioning for several weeks.
"The elevator is not functioning due to the required parts that the elevator technician ordered" haven’t yet arrived, town public works superintendent Aaron Williams said in an email response to a question January 3.
Williams stated that he "received word from the elevator technician that they will be in this week to make the repair as parts have finally arrived."
"The elevator is serviced regularly and does not break down often,” he said. “Unfortunately it is very difficult to acquire parts for anything right now and we're at the mercy of suppliers."
The elevator has not been operating since a man was trapped in the elevator several weeks ago.
Williams stated that when the man became trapped he used the emergency button in the elevator and Williams was alerted to the situation. He dispatched two other members of the public works department to assist him with the emergency. They arrived at the Fraser building and used a special key that allows them to open the elevator door. They discovered that the elevator was stuck between the first and second floor, Williams said. They cut the power to the elevator and the public works employees were able to manually lower the elevator to the first floor, allowing the man to exit.
Williams said he called the contractor and the town has been awaiting the arrival of the required parts since that time.