Celebrations of Canada Day bring hundreds together across the country, and it’s no different here on the North Shore.
As is tradition, this Saturday, July 1, West Vancouver will be hosting its own festivities, with events kicking off from 2 p.m. at John Lawson Park and carrying on long into the summer’s evening.
Things will get underway at 2 p.m. with a hearty welcome to the newest of Canadians, as the citizenship ceremony swears in 40 of those who have chosen to call the Great White North their forever home.
The event is a special and fitting way to begin the celebrations, said Christie Rosta, the District of West Vancouver’s cultural services manager, as it represents the country’s multi-cultural nature – arguably what makes it such an alluring place to live.
“Everyone is welcome here. On Canada Day we come together to celebrate this great place that we live in, but also to celebrate each other,” she said, “and all that each individual person brings to this country.”
Whether someone is third, second, first generation or new to the country entirely, Rosta said she hopes everyone in attendance at West Vancouver’s event feels “really proud” of the country they’re living in and all it has achieved.
“I hope everyone can celebrate together and reflect on the past, bringing people together to enjoy each other and enjoy the day is really important,” she said.
An event for all the family, entertainment will comprise youth-focused events and activities from Kids’ Zone, and live music from ten piece band Soulstream, known for their fusion of funk, soul and jazz. Food vendors will be dotted around the park to keep event-goers fuelled.
An official ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m., followed by a performance from the West Vancouver Youth Band from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Douglas Macaulay, principal conductor of the West Vancouver Youth Band, likens the event to a “big birthday party” – there are some formalities, but overall celebrations and community gathering are what’s at its heart, he said.
“It’s a nice, low-key celebration in a really nice environment, like a backyard birthday party. There’s a community atmosphere and it’s supposed to make everybody feel welcome,” he said.
“You don’t have to be a Canadian citizen to come along, it’s absolutely open to everybody, you just have to be part of the community.”
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
MKerrLazenby@nsnews.comtwitter.com/MinaKerrLazenby