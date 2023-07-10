It began last Wednesday, and now the Gananoque Berm Out has officially launched for another season this summer.
The Gananoque Police Service is collaborating with the YMCA of Eastern Ontario, the Town of Gananoque, the United Way, RNJ Youth Services, and the Gananoque Fire Department to provide a drop-in program for teens during the summer at the Gananoque waterfront at Joel Stone Park.
"We are focused on addressing gaps in services across our region and are excited about partnering with like-minded agencies to help people in our communities," said Rob Adams, chief executive officer of the YMCA of Eastern Ontario.
"We are pleased to be working alongside RNJ Youth Services and Gananoque Police Service and to have funding from the United Way and Gananoque town council who see the value in supporting local youth."
Gananoque police see the program as a positive response to what they have been hearing from local youth.
"Through numerous consultations, youth have told us that they want a safe space to gather and that is what this initiative provides,” said Police Chief Scott Gee. “We are pleased that the town has recognized the voices of our teens and is playing an important role in making this a reality."
This will be the third year of the Berm Out program, and it is being funded by partner agencies.
The United Way is providing $10,000, the Town of Gananoque is providing $15,000, and Gananoque police and fire services are donating use of the mobile command trailer to use as the drop-in space.
The YMCA is covering the remaining budget of $5,000 as a demonstration of its strong commitment to supporting teens with opportunities for healthy activities and positive social connections. City Cruises by Hornblower are supporting the program by providing parking for staff and a financial donation to support the program.
The Berm Out will be staffed by youth workers from the YMCA and RNJ Youth Services every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. during July and August.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)