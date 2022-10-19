Food and community came together to celebrate the opening of the new band office.
Moose Cree First Nation is located on Moose Factory Island on the James Bay Coast and has officially opened an office to provide services to its members living in Timmins. The office is located at 36 Birch St. S.
At the opening celebrated today (Oct. 19), Moose Cree First Nation Chief Mervin Cheechoo, youth Coun. Isaiah Moore and Mushkegowuk Grand Chief Allison Linklater all spoke about the importance of the community's presence in Timmins.
“Our goal has been to connect with those on the outside, because I know a lot of you feel disconnected,” said Cheechoo, who spoke about how the council is looking at ways to keep their members connected, despite distances.
“This could be a hub here, connecting with the city and connecting with other organizations here.”
The City of Timmins was not represented at the event.
“We invited the City of Timmins also, but they weren’t able to make it,” said Cheechoo. “It’s a little disappointing, being in the city and not sending a representative.”
The office will be offering child and family services, communications, administration, lands and resources, and resource protection services to Moose Cree members in Timmins.
They will also have Ontario Power Generation and Kirkland Lake Gold represented in the office as well.
The office is important for the population from Moose Cree that now live in the city to access services..
Linklater spoke of the pride she felt for the new offices.
“We’re very proud of Moose Cree Nation for opening their office and creating a presence for their members and the support that is well needed for members in all urban areas.," she said.
Moore recalled coming to Timmins when he was six years old and said he's felt disconnected growing up.
“This office, it’s going to strengthen us together," he said.
Moore was acclaimed to his role in June and is looking to increase youth services in Moose Factory and in Timmins in the future.
Cheechoo also thanked the staff in the office, recognizing the work that went into the event, and getting things going.
“We, Chief and council, we’re grateful for you guys, because we make decisions at the council table, but it’s you guys that carry it out," he said.
Representatives from the Omushkego Six Seasons Youth Program were also present and offered congratulations on the new office.
A lunch was provided for those present, by C and C catering, which is run by members of Moose Cree First Nation, and several council members were present to help cut the ribbon for the office’s official opening.