SHEET HARBOUR – With little fanfare, the long-anticipated Eastern Shore Lifestyles Centre (ESLC) will likely find a brand new patch of ground to call home soon, says the chair of its board of directors.
The $9 million project – with costs split about evenly among federal, provincial and Halifax municipal governments — had been designated for a 22-acre, provincial Crown-owned site at West River Falls. But, according to board chair Tom McInnis, that location became problematic earlier this spring when “three or four” First Nations artifacts were uncovered there. The discovery threatened to add as many as three years of cultural investigation and due diligence to the approval process.
As a result, McInnis said in an interview with The Journal, “We moved to Plan B. Let’s just say, the new site will be [confirmed] and we’ll know … absolutely [before the end of the calendar year], but I’ve been told to expect [news] maybe as soon as this week.”
The engineering firm HRM hired to investigate alternatives to the Falls’ site has been working to resolve the issue both quickly and circumspectly, he noted. “They’ve been looking at the suitability of [several] locations closely so that there are no hiccups, which can happen when you are binding yourself to a purchase and sale agreement.”
He added that the ESLC board conducted an initial investigation of seven sites four years ago.
“Some were good, some not so good,” he said. “People wanted the Falls site. They thought it was scenic. So, we started that.”
Progress, he said, began to go sideways this spring. “What happened was [Nova Scotia] Lands and Forest had to consult with First Nations. There was some investigative work done by an independent company with expertise in locating artifacts, and they found three or four artifacts. So, that put red flags up all over the place. Meanwhile, we said, look, we have to move along with this. Now, here’s where we are.”
When funding for the 21,000 square-foot, multi-use facility – incorporating a fitness complex, meeting hall and library – was announced two years ago, its partners’ representatives were clear about its long-term value to the area.
“Investing in community, recreation and cultural infrastructure creates jobs in our communities and promotes people’s health and well-being,” said Central Nova Member of Parliament Sean Fraser at the time.
Added David Hendsbee, HRM Councillor for the Sheet Harbour area: “The Eastern Shore Lifestyles Centre will give Sheet Harbour and the eastern rural region of HRM a renewed sense of sustainability and vitality to attract and retain residents and visitors alike.”
McInnis also told The Journal then, “Increasingly, we have a real challenge attracting and holding professionals here. Doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, teachers … It’s difficult, being kind of an outport area. You have to have things for them to do. This is a good project, and it’s required now.”
With the new pivot to Plan B, McInnis remains just as optimistic. “The [engineering firm] is looking at what’s already there, the structures, what’s involved in taking them down … that type of thing … plus all the positive aspects,” he said. “An architect could even be appointed before year’s end.”