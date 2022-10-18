North Simcoe residents who heard but were unable to attend last month’s watercross event might have another opportunity next September.
A report on the Ontario Watercross Racing Association (OWRA) event in Penetanguishene on Sept. 17-18 was provided to the committee of the whole recently, along with a request for its return in 2023.
According to recreation and community services staff, the event was considered “a success” through the attendance of 52 racers and their families, 209 crew members, and over 100 spectators along the shores of Rotary Champlain Wendat Park.
Watercross machines are snowmobiles that have been modified to race on open water. To control environmental risks like oil spills, all snowmobiles are equipped with one-way valves to mitigate gas or oil entering the water; additionally, pit areas provided buckets for gas disposal purposes.
However, some council members weren’t pleased with the event or the level of complaints brought to their attention. Coun. Debbie Levy raised concern in May following the 2021 event, and echoed her statement that noise was a complaint repeated once again this year.
“When you’re sitting on your deck up on Church Street close to Waypoint… and you hear it… and you hear it, you can’t sit on your deck. Imagine living on Water Street – I can’t,” said Levy, adding, “I’ve had my say, I know I’m in the minority.”
She was joined by Coun. Jessica Klug who agreed with additional environmental concerns.
“I found this event really disruptive,” said Klug. “I probably heard more complaints about this event than I have about anything else in the last four years, actually. I took a walk through town – that was the weekend we lost power if everyone recalls, so that might have shut things down a little bit earlier – but I walked from my house right through downtown (which was like) a ghost town”.
Others spoke to complaints on the opposite side: Coun. Jill St. Amant noted the noise but agreed the event was a success; Mayor Doug Leroux called it a success and stated the complaints he received were about a lack of food vendors and improper parking on Scott Street.
Brian Cummings said a tourist town needed tourist events like the watercross to thrive.
“I did have a complaint from an elderly lady,” stated Cummings, “who said: ‘where were the motocross bikes racing, and how come we didn’t get invited?’”
As the OWRA also considered the event a success, town staff recommended a request from the group to return watercross racing to the same place for the September 9-10 weekend in 2023.
To be held in the water off the shore of Rotary Champlain Wendat Park, the beach, basketball court, the municipal parking lot at the corner of Water Street and Scott Street, and a section of field adjacent to the parking lot at the end of Scott Street were requested as closed to the public while the event gets underway; also requested was an exemption of the OWRA from the excessive noise bylaw.
The town also noted financial implications for a park permit rental of $500 with an additional $500 safety deposit. As stated in the report and echoed by Cummings, the OWRA went above and beyond for their participation last month.
“The group was very good,” Cummings explained. “They left a $500 deposit… for clean up afterwards. And there was no clean up afterwards; the group did it themselves. Not only did they clean it up, but they donated the $500 back to the town.”
The committee of the whole approved the 2023 event with additional event parking space to accommodate visitors.
The 2022 OWRA report can be located on the agenda page of the Town of Penetanguishene website.
Meetings of Penetanguishene council are held on the second Wednesday of each month, and can be watched live on Rogers TV cable 53, or on the Rogers TV website.
Archives of council meetings are located on the Town of Penetanguishene YouTube channel.