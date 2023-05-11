Changes in the site plan to address the neighbourhood’s and the Town of Lincoln’s concerns are coming to a semi-detached development in Jordan.
Comments at an earlier open house and public meeting with developer Urban In Mind called for changes to the proposed plan at 3731 Nineteenth St., a semi-detached with two units, due to a shadow complaint due to the construction’s height and also for an addition of more parking spaces.
Victoria Colantonio, planner and development co-ordinator for Urban in Mind, said the shadow issues have already been “significantly mitigated” with a reduction of the height of the semi-detached unit closest to the northerly property line from two storeys to one storey.
According to the planner, it now meets the region’s standards for the required hours of unobstructed sunlight in the backyard. “We believe these changes address neighbourhood and Town staff concerns,” said Colantonio at Lincoln’s May 1 committee of the whole meeting.
The removal of the secondary residential units came due to parking spot concerns, and the reconfiguration of the parking area includes the addition of more spaces.
Councillor Lynn Timmers questioned if there were enough parking spots for families with two vehicles and visitors. Colantonio said not all the tenants have vehicles, and the parking lot is “underutilized.”
“Based on that trend, it is not anticipated that all the spaces will be used at all hours of the day. The lot across the street is used for overflow parking — already used by other residents and business owners.”
Coun. Anna Murre also expressed concerns about the lack of parking. “Although the solution is best for the property, it is not the best for the neighbourhood.”