ROLLING RIVER FIRST NATION — On June 21, people all over Canada celebrated Indigenous cultures as part of National Indigenous Peoples Day. Nestled into the gently rolling hills leading up to Riding Mountain National Park, Rolling River First Nation was the site of a celebration of culture and heritage that day, hosting events such as tipi teachings, learning activities and even a chili cook-off contest.
Guest speaker Dallas Arcand Jr. told the audience, including children from nearby schools, traditional Ojibwe stories illustrated through hoop dancing.
Aaron McKay, a member of Rolling River First Nation, was happy to see the number — and diversity — of people who attended the event.
“For me, that’s the right path — this intermingling of cultures, everyone coming together in the circle,” McKay said. “I see it as a reflection of our medicine wheel. Everyone comes together, we’re sharing, we’re not imposing on each other. We’re just here to share. We’re family.”
Togetherness is what McKay believes will help Indigenous people heal from the intergenerational trauma of colonization. Non-Indigenous people take part in that process by learning more about Indigenous culture, leading to respect for it. He thinks that school divisions continue to visit First Nations communities for events.
“I see it as a great opportunity. We learn about the history of colonization of Indigenous peoples from the textbooks. Well, this is an opportunity to hear it straight from the people who lived through it, and to hear all those unique individual stories,” McKay said.
Melanie Shingoose brought her three children — Odyn Montaneau, 9, Tigerlily Shingoose, 3, and Mya Shingoose, 2, to the powwow because she believes it’s important they take part in their culture — something she says she never got to do growing up.
“I learned my culture as a young adult. We didn’t partake in powwows that often. We went to a few as teenagers, but just as spectators. We never danced,” Shingoose said.
Immersing children like Odyn and Tigerlily, who attended the event in full regalia, and their little sister Mya, who is having traditional regalia made for her, is important to instill a sense of pride in who they are, she said.
“I think it’s important to build their identity up. It was taken from us a long time ago so we’ve got to build it up for them,” said Shingoose, who enjoys seeing Ojibwe children dancing and learning together at the powwow.
“It’s always a very proud moment to see the young people get in touch with their culture.”