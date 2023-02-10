Some residents of Kaslo felt the earth move last Saturday night when a small earthquake rumbled through the community.
“We felt it and it felt like a car hit our house,” wrote one resident on a Kaslo community Facebook page the evening of February 4.
“Felt it on Front Street,” added another commenter. “Floor rumbled and tickled my feet.”
The US Geological Service said it recorded a 3.9 magnitude earthquake about 35 kilometres (20 miles) due east of Kaslo at Bleak Lake, near Mt. St. Mary. The tremblor was located about 10 kilometres under the surface of the earth. It was felt as far away as Balfour and Kimberley, which was about the same distance from Kaslo from the epicentre.
While there are no reports of damage or injury from the small tremblor, and many didn’t even notice, others said it caused their windows and dishes to rattle around.
“It felt like snow sliding off of our metal roof, except we have no snow on it,” said one Facebook post.
“I thought snow was falling from roof, but then ‘rattling’ shook house a bit harder than when trucks hit the hole in [the] pavement in front of our house,” another post said.
About 110 earthquakes were recorded in the East Kootenay region last year.