ENNISMORE — Selwyn Township is embarking on a fundraising campaign with the sale of bricks which will be placed on the 50th anniversary display wall in the Ennismore Community Centre and dedicated to community members.
Residents can memorialize family members by buying a four-by nine-inch brick with a person’s name on it for $1,000. Only 50 bricks are available on a first-come basis.
The township council approved the campaign at its regular meeting last week. All proceeds from the campaign will be placed in a new Ennismore Community Centre reserve for capital projects such as facility improvement, equipment and refurbishments, to be approved at council’s direction.
The 50th anniversary of the construction of the community centre was celebrated last October and an anniversary plaque was mounted on a wall between the pro shop entrance and canteen.
The plaque would serve nicely as the centrepiece of a new dedication wall of 50 bricks, and will tie in with the 50th anniversary theme, said Mike Richardson, the township’s recreation services manager, in a report to council.
“There has been significant interest expressed by residents to be able to purchase dedication bricks to be placed in the facility. There’s a good amount of interest for potentially 50 bricks,” he said.
A charitable tax receipt will be available for each brick purchased.
Staff will promote the opportunity throughout the community with posters, social media and notification to arena users and community groups. They will mount the bricks as they are sold, approved, and produced.
“There’s product available that would be very cost effective and would be a good opportunity for the community and for the township at the same time,” Richardson told council.
Since 1972, the Robert E. Young Recreation Complex has been the hub of the Ennismore area and an essential gathering place for Selwyn Township, Richardson said in his report.
“The original community centre was built with the support of provincial funding as well as donations and work-in-kind provided by community members.”
The community has continued to support the facility with donations and partnerships, he said, especially during the 2012 building renovation and the 2017 additions to the complex.
“I think it’s a wonderful project and the Ennismore community is indeed a unique one,” said Mayor Sherry Senis. “This is another project that I’m sure they will wholeheartedly endorse and embrace.”
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.