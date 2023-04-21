The Kanesatake Health Center’s (KHC) Learn and Play program has been rebranded as Ronatehiahróntie, and for good reason – when it returns on May 1, it will be as an all-Kanien’kéha immersion.
“Our goal for the program now is to promote and revitalize the Kanien’keha language in Kanesatake. For us to achieve our goal, the first step was to change the name of the program,” said Taylor Daye, Ronatehiahróntie educator at KHC.
Ronatehiahróntie, which means “they’re growing along,” is geared toward children from two to five years old. It is fully paid for and will take place at the Child and Family Services building Mondays to Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“I think it’s important to provide an immersion program to the youngest children in our community because at this age, their minds are like a sponge, and they can learn new things so easily,” Daye said.
As they learn the language, children will take part in gardening, apple picking, ceremonies, and more.
“We have a few activities that we have planned for the children throughout the year that go with each season,” said Daye.
Parents will be given resources to help them support their child’s language learning at home. They will also be invited – along with tótas – for lunches every month or two, ensuring the program will be a family affair.
While providing an all-Kanien’kéha learning environment is new for Ronatehiahróntie, Learn and Play has been a staple in the community since 2004.
“I think it’s amazing that we can offer this program to the children in our community, and I think it’s needed in order to move forward with language revitalization within Kanesatake,” said Daye.
“It’s so necessary, and starting at the Learn and Play at that early age, it’s the best time you can introduce a language to learn. I think it’s just absolutely valuable,” said Hilda Nicholas, who has been a leading proponent of language revitalization in Kanesatake.
While the language and culture centre that Nicholas helms is unaffiliated with this KHC initiative, she believes Ronatehiahróntie could play a role in making Kanien’kéha the first language of the community again one day.
“I think it’s just a wonderful creation, a start to working towards a Kanien’kéha-speaking community,” said Nicholas.
“We have to bring back our language. I’d like to see this community 100 percent Mohawk speakers in daily life. I may be dreaming, but that’s what I’d like to see.”
There are 10 spots available at a time in Ronatehiahróntie. Parents who are interested in registering their child for the program are invited to contact Daye at 450-479-6000 ext. 421.