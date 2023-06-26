The advisory committee for the Electoral Area B parks and trails master plan meets for the first time June 26.
At the meeting, committee members will be joined by the consultant contracted to lead the planning process, RC Strategies. The RDN has previously worked with RC Strategies on its 2018 recreation services master plan for District 69 (Parksville, Qualicum Beach and Electoral Areas E, F, G and H).
In the past year a number of topics related to parks, trails and recreation have come up at the parks and open spaces advisory committee (POSAC) meetings, from improving recreational infrastructure and availability of drinking water to accessible beach access and park connectivity, all matters that have been suggested at one point or another could be addressed during the master plan process.
In advance of the meeting, Area B director Vanessa Craig said the first meeting with the consultant will help determine first steps as well as when and how the committee will provide its input. Craig stepped up to have Area B be the first electoral area to undertake a master plan process. The RDN’s 2022 region-wide parks and trails strategy recommends that each electoral area have its own plan.
“Being the first can sometimes be a disadvantage in the sense that we don’t have the opportunity to learn from the process undertaken in other RDN electoral areas,” Craig said. “However, we aren’t the first jurisdiction to undertake a master plan process, the consultant has experience in this area, we have a great advisory committee in place and I fully hope and expect we will have good public engagement throughout this year-long process which I believe will help us identify any gaps and address them as they come up.” Foundational documents like individual park management plans, POSAC discussions, recreational strategies as well as Islands Trust planning guidelines and external organizations’ research will help support the process, Craig said.
The 10-year plan is meant to provide direction for managing and developing parks and recreation facilities, programs, infrastructure, resources and investment and be the guiding document for the Gabriola Recreation Society, Area B POSAC, RDN board and recreation and parks staff.
Along with Craig, the eight-member committee has one representative from Snuneymuxw First Nation, two each from the Area B POSAC and Gabriola Recreation Society board, one from the Gabriola Land and Trails Trust and one trustee from the Gabriola Island Local Trust Committee.
The committee will meet between four and six times over the course of 14 months or until the committee has provided its final recommendation regarding the master plan.
Currently, $100,000, split between the Area B community parks and Gabriola Island recreation services budgets, is allocated to the development of the plan.