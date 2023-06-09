NORTH PERTH – The proposed telecommunications tower for Monkton was discussed at North Perth council’s June 5 meeting, where staff returned to council with the two comments they received during the consultation phase of the project.
There was a municipal consultation and public meeting feedback for the proposed 60-metre Signum Wireless Telecommunications tower that is set to be constructed at 132 Maddison St. W. in Monkton.
It was recommended in the report that the municipality provide the comments received during the public consultation period to FONTUR International Inc., and that North Perth provide a statement of concurrence to FONTUR outlining that the municipality’s public consultation protocol has been followed.
There were public consultation efforts, such as mail notification to neighbouring property owners to the towers’s proposed location, public notice in the Listowel Banner, and a public meeting on April 17.
During this consultation phase, two comments were received in regards to the proposed tower. Firstly, Ken Naylor from Mornington Communications Cooperative Limited wrote in support of the cellular tower in Monkton. Mornington is a local telecommunications provider that owns and operates the only 100 per cent fibre- to-the-home network in Monkton, Atwood and surrounding areas.
“Having thousands of cellular phone customers in this area, Mornington’s staff understands the impact of poor cellular coverage. We receive several complaints weekly from customers in Monkton and Atwood reporting poor to no service, dropped calls, and no data. Several customers have switched out to different providers, hoping for a better service. Unfortunately, the alternatives also have serious coverage issues,” explained Naylor.
“A single tower, hosting multiple providers is very logical. It saves on geographic footprint, is a single entity for utilities to service, and is positioned to handle the growing data demands of a thriving community.”
Secondly, Jeremiah Johnson from the Ministry of Transportation for Ontario (MTO):
“The site has been considered in accordance with the Public Transportation and Highway Improvement Act (PTHIA), MTO’s highway access management policy and all other related MTO policies,” explained the report.
They look at the site in relation to transportation and traffic, as the site is along Highway 23, with a posted speed of 80 km/hr and is designated as a King’s Highway.
“The owner should be aware that the property falls within MTO’s Permit Control Area (PCA), and as such, MTO permits are required before any demolition, grading, construction or alteration to the site commences.”
There are multiple permits required for the project in relation to the MTO, that are outlined in the report.
At the June 5 meeting, council voted to forward the two comments received and provide a statement of concurrence in support of the Signum Wireless communications tower.