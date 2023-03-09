Shelburne Town Council has approved the 2023 budget, which will see a 1 per cent increase in the tax rate.
Carey Holmes, director of financial services and treasurer for the Town of Shelburne, presented a detailed report on the 2023 draft budget for the public during council’s meeting on Monday (Feb. 13).
The 2023 draft budget recommended a 1 per cent increase in the tax rate, allowing for an overall tax levy increase of 5.3 per cent in tax dollars or $460,751.
The homeowner tax impact for the 2023 draft budget, based on an average single-family home assessment of $355,366, is a 1 per cent tax rate increase amounting to an additional $26.12 per year, or $2.18 per month on the town portion.
The estimated amount to be raised by taxation in 2023 is just over $9 million, calculated by taking the total operating expenses of $11.9 million for 2022 and subtracting the revenues of around $2.8 million.
The total estimate for the 2023 general operating expenses is $11,918,966, which is split up amongst eight expenditures, including police ($3,138,862); operations and transit ($2,278,896); general government and town hall ($2,493,313); recreation and culture ($1,225,861); planning and development ($1,376,301); fire protection ($638,425); council and committees ($179,190); and other protective services ($388,118).
The 2023 Draft Budget includes $5,339,089 for capital projects. The capital projects include; $3.869,796 for infrastructure, road projects, and capital equipment purchases; $814,650 to be spent on parks and recreation splash pad, improved amenities, playground equipment, and capital equipment purchases; and $654,643 towards gateway signs, economic development initiatives, Grace Tipling Hall revitalization and administrative equipment.
Council also approved the request to use $400,000 from the 2022 surplus to put into an equipment reserve to cover capital equipment needs for 2023 and 2024.
“I think the draft budget put together this year was spot on. It is responsible, in that it funds everything that needs to be funded, but it’s also responsive to the needs and the experiences that our taxpayers are experiencing right now under the current economic climate,” said Mayor Wade Mills.
A motion was passed by council to bring forward a bylaw to approve the 2023 budget.