NORTH HURON – Remembrance Day, two Santa Claus parades, and New Year’s Eve fireworks in Blyth are all set to go this year; North Huron council voting unanimously to support all four events, waiving the fees and agreeing to road closures and public works support.
The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 180 (Wingham) is hosting the Civic Ceremony at the Wingham Cenotaph on Fri., Nov. 11, from 10:30–11:30 a.m. As a result, Veterans Rd. from Josephine St. to Centre St. and John St; from Josephine St. to Centre St. will be closed from 8:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m., and Josephine St. from Victoria St. to Patrick St. will be closed from 10:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
Legion President Tim Poole said in a letter to council, “This year with COVID restrictions mostly lifted, we will continue to encourage members of the public to observe physical distancing during the ceremony. Our branch manager is in constant contact with the Health Unit to ensure we are complying with their directions.”
Poole indicated that they would attempt a Facebook Live presentation of the ceremony for those unable to attend in person.
The Wingham Lions Club will host the Wingham Santa Clause parade on Sat. Nov. 26. The request included the planned parade route. “Floats will leave from the North Huron Wescast Community Complex. Turn right onto Kerr Drive. Turn left onto Davis Street. Turn right onto Josephine Street. Continue along main street. Turn right onto Alfred Street.”
Road closure signs will be at Josephine Street and Scott Street and Josephine Street and Park Drive from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Blyth Community Betterment Committee will host the Blyth Santa Claus Parade on Sat. Dec. 10 at 11:00 a.m.
The downtown core will close, and traffic will be detoured via Mill St. for the parade duration.
The Blyth Community Betterment Committee will hold a “New Year’s Fireworks Display” on Sat. Dec. 31, 2022, between 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Blyth & District Community Centre grounds/campground.